ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Shameful Manchester United Fans Filmed Chanting "Murderers" At Anfield

By Robert Summerscales
Futbol on FanNation
Futbol on FanNation
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=401JvJ_0fEhZNMl00

"The Sun was right, you're murderers," was heard being shouted venomously by a section of the away end at Anfield. The taunt was also chanted outside the stadium.

View the original article to see embedded media.

"Embarrassing, disappointing, maybe even humiliating."

Those were the harsh words used by Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick to describe his players after they lost 4-0 at Liverpool on Tuesday.

But those words better describe the behavior of a section of United fans who shamefully sang about the Hillsborough disaster at Anfield.

Both sets of fans had earlier put rivalry to one side to unite in a minute's applause to show support for Cristiano Ronaldo and his family following the tragic loss of his son .

It was a touching moment.

What happened around a quarter of an hour later was abhorrent.

"The Sun was right, you're murderers," was heard being shouted venomously by a section of the away end at Anfield.

It had also been chanted outside the stadium before the match.

The Sun newspaper incorrectly blamed Liverpool supporters for a fatal crush which occurred at an FA Cup semi-final at Hillsborough in April 1989.

A total of 97 fans died as a result of the crush, including 94 on the day.

Four days after the disaster, The Sun published a front-page story titled "The Truth". It featured sub-headings "Some fans picked pockets of victims", "Some fans urinated on the brave cops" and "Some fans beat up PC giving kiss of life".

The newspaper's editor Kelvin MacKenzie would admit more than 20 years later that these claims were all false, despite being "published in good faith" at the time.

In 2016, an inquest concluded that the victims of the Hillsborough disaster were unlawfully killed.

The jury found that police match commander David Duckenfield had been "responsible for manslaughter by gross negligence" due to a breach of his duty of care.

Speaking in 2016 after the verdict, David Cameron, who was then the UK's prime minister, said: "Today was a landmark moment in the quest for justice for the 96 Liverpool fans who died on that dreadful day in April 1989. It is also a long overdue day.

"The bereaved families and survivors of the Hillsborough disaster have had to wait 27 long years for the full facts of what happened.

"It is only due to their tireless bravery in pursuing the truth that we arrived at this momentous verdict.

"The families and survivors now have official confirmation of what they always knew was the case - that the Liverpool fans were utterly blameless for the disaster that unfolded at Hillsborough."

Earlier this month, Liverpool fans created a giant mosaic at Anfield to pay tribute to the 97 fans who were killed as a result of the Hillsborough disaster.

Liverpool supporters at Anfield in April 2022 display a giant mosaic in memory of the 97 victims of the Hillsborough disaster

IMAGO/Action Plus/David Blunsden

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Merseyside Police confirm they have contacted the family of the 14-year-old autistic boy who had a phone smashed out of his hand by Cristiano Ronaldo, as they appeal for more information - but Man United 'WON'T punish their star'

Merseyside Police have confirmed that they have contacted the family of a 14-year-old autistic fan who appeared to have his phone smashed by Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo. Footage, which began circulating on social media after Manchester United's 1-0 defeat at Goodison Park on Saturday, showed Ronaldo appearing to knock...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Mum whose 14-year-old autistic son was allegedly 'assaulted' by Cristiano Ronaldo REFUSES to meet Man United star and insists pair 'don't owe him a FAVOUR' - as Merseyside Police continue their investigation into incident

The Mum of the 14-year-old boy who Cristiano Ronaldo allegedly 'assaulted' at Goodison Park by smashing a phone out of his hand has declined the Manchester United star's invitation to Old Trafford. Sarah Kelly, from Wirral, took her 14-year-old son Jake Harding to Goodison Park on Saturday for the first...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Ralf Rangnick
Person
David Cameron
Person
Kelvin Mackenzie
The US Sun

‘We won’t forget this’ – Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister thanks Liverpool for tribute to Man Utd ace after son’s tragic death

CRISTIANO RONALDO'S family have thanked Liverpool fans for their show of support towards the Manchester United striker and his partner following the tragic death of their baby son. The Anfield supporters sang ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone' in the seventh minute of Tuesday night’s league clash between the two teams and...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

A third of Covid deaths now not primarily due to virus as number of Brits dying 'with' rather than 'from' infection continues to grow amid milder wave

The proportion of Covid deaths where the virus is not the underlying cause has climbed to its highest ever level in England, official figures show. One in three victims who had the virus mentioned on their death certificate in February died 'with' rather than 'from' Covid, according to the Office for National Statistics.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AOL Corp

Reports: Serena Williams and Lewis Hamilton join ownership group looking to buy Chelsea

Could two of the most famous athletes in the world soon have a stake in one of the biggest soccer clubs on the planet?. According to multiple media reports, Serena Williams and Lewis Hamilton have pledged money to be a part of a group attempting to buy London's Chelsea FC. The team is for sale under orders from the British government after longtime Russian owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned as a result of Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Manchester United#Chanting#Sun
BBC

Hillsborough: MP calls for Man City to back teaching about disaster

An MP is asking Manchester City to back his call for schoolchildren to be taught about the Hillsborough disaster after some fans disturbed a minute's silence held for the victims. Ian Byrne, Labour MP for Liverpool West Derby, wrote to the club after some fans chanted over a tribute at...
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Reuters

Ronaldo thanks Liverpool fans for show of support

April 21 (Reuters) - Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo thanked supporters of Liverpool for their display of support in Tuesday's Premier League meeting between the teams, which the Portuguese player missed due to the death of his newborn son. Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez had announced in October last...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Futbol on FanNation

Futbol on FanNation

New York, NY
724
Followers
496
Post
146K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of the top teams in European soccer

 https://www.si.com/fannation/soccer/futbol

Comments / 0

Community Policy