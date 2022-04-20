Shameful Manchester United Fans Filmed Chanting "Murderers" At Anfield

"The Sun was right, you're murderers," was heard being shouted venomously by a section of the away end at Anfield. The taunt was also chanted outside the stadium.

"Embarrassing, disappointing, maybe even humiliating."

Those were the harsh words used by Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick to describe his players after they lost 4-0 at Liverpool on Tuesday.

But those words better describe the behavior of a section of United fans who shamefully sang about the Hillsborough disaster at Anfield.

Both sets of fans had earlier put rivalry to one side to unite in a minute's applause to show support for Cristiano Ronaldo and his family following the tragic loss of his son .

It was a touching moment.

What happened around a quarter of an hour later was abhorrent.

It had also been chanted outside the stadium before the match.

The Sun newspaper incorrectly blamed Liverpool supporters for a fatal crush which occurred at an FA Cup semi-final at Hillsborough in April 1989.

A total of 97 fans died as a result of the crush, including 94 on the day.

Four days after the disaster, The Sun published a front-page story titled "The Truth". It featured sub-headings "Some fans picked pockets of victims", "Some fans urinated on the brave cops" and "Some fans beat up PC giving kiss of life".

The newspaper's editor Kelvin MacKenzie would admit more than 20 years later that these claims were all false, despite being "published in good faith" at the time.

In 2016, an inquest concluded that the victims of the Hillsborough disaster were unlawfully killed.

The jury found that police match commander David Duckenfield had been "responsible for manslaughter by gross negligence" due to a breach of his duty of care.

Speaking in 2016 after the verdict, David Cameron, who was then the UK's prime minister, said: "Today was a landmark moment in the quest for justice for the 96 Liverpool fans who died on that dreadful day in April 1989. It is also a long overdue day.

"The bereaved families and survivors of the Hillsborough disaster have had to wait 27 long years for the full facts of what happened.

"It is only due to their tireless bravery in pursuing the truth that we arrived at this momentous verdict.

"The families and survivors now have official confirmation of what they always knew was the case - that the Liverpool fans were utterly blameless for the disaster that unfolded at Hillsborough."

Earlier this month, Liverpool fans created a giant mosaic at Anfield to pay tribute to the 97 fans who were killed as a result of the Hillsborough disaster.