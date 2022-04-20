ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

World’s oldest living dog is a chihuahua from South Florida

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NEQEo_0fEhYX3Q00

TobyKeith has been around a long, long time.

It isn’t the country singer, although he has been performing for about 28 years. Rather, it’s a chihuahua from South Florida who has been alive for nearly as long.

TobyKeith was born on Jan. 9, 2001, and was 21 years and 66 days old when Guinness World Records declared him the oldest dog alive, USA Today reported.

He’s so old that dog-to-human-years charts and calculators don’t account for his advanced age.

The AKC chart stops at 16 years old. Pedigree’s dog age calculator tops out at 20.

Since the typical “seven dog years equal a human year” belief is now debunked, by using Pedigree’s top age of 20 years old, TobyKeith is more than 96 years old in dog years.

“People can’t believe how good he looks for his age,” TobyKeith’s owner, Gisela Shore, told Guinness, according to USA Today.

The typical life expectancy of a chihuahua is 12 to 18 years, USA Today reported.

TobyKeith still goes for a morning walk and a few others throughout the day and he gets a daily snack of a slice of turkey.

Shore attributes her pet’s long life to good genetics, a healthy diet and a loving home.

His menu consists of “vegetables, rice and chicken and no sugary treats,” People magazine reported.

He does have a heart condition but Shore says it doesn’t stop him.

The West Palm Beach dog outlived the former title owner which was an Australian cattle dog who died at the age of 29 in 1939, WSVN reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Keep your dogs safe: A contagious respiratory disease for canines is spreading in South Florida

Avoid bringing your dog to dog parks or other places where there might be multiple dogs, Miami-Dade County Animal Services is warning. The reason? A highly contagious respiratory disease called Complex Infectious Respiratory Disease Complex is spreading fast. “A disease that is caused by multiple viruses and bacteria that pretty much infect the respiratory tract of dogs and can cause pretty ...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Dog Owners Warned Of Highly Contagious Virus Spreading Across South Florida

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade Animal Services is urging dog owners to keep a watch on their pets out in public as a new highly contagious disease spreads across South Florida. It’s called Canine Infectious Respiratory Disease Complex (CIRDC). “Canine infectious respiratory disease complex is like a canine flu or canine cold. It’s multiple viruses that affect the respiratory tract and causes respiratory symptoms. Sneezing, coughing, and hacking,” said Dr. Maria Serrano, a veterinarian at Animal Services. Animal Services said there have been many cases of CIRDC reported throughout South Florida. They urge dog owners to help protect their pets by keeping them current...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chihuahua#That Dog#Cattle#Australian Cattle Dog#Guinness World Records#Usa Today#Instagram A#Shore
pethelpful.com

9 of the Cutest Small Dog Breeds

Dr. Mark is a veterinarian. He has been working with dogs for more than 40 years. The votes are in! Discover which small dog breeds take home the title for cutest canine. Of course, "cuteness" is subject to personal opinion, but majority rules. The Cutest Small Dog Breeds. Affenpinscher. Japanese...
PETS
The Independent

Virginian man bitten by deadly snake he kept as a pet

A man in Virginia was bitten by his deadly venomous pet snake, prompting state police to rush an antivenom to a nearby hospital. Police helped to deliver the antivenom from the Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Centre in Virginia Beach to Richmond's VCU Health, according to The Associated Press. The man, who has not been named, was rushed to the hospital on 26 March after his pet African Pit Viper, also called a Gaboon viper, bit him. The snake is one of the most venomous in the world, and the largest viper on the planet. The animal is native...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Slate

The One American Serial Killer Whose Star Won’t Stop Rising

Slate has relationships with various online retailers. If you buy something through our links, Slate may earn an affiliate commission. We update links when possible, but note that deals can expire and all prices are subject to change. All prices were up to date at the time of publication. To...
LINCOLN, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Instagram
KISS 106

Watch As Adorable Puppy Sleeps Soundly in Owners Arms

Here's a great way to celebrate National Puppy Day. There is nothing better than napping with a puppy and snuggling them, but when that pup is our cold and in deep sleep it's even more adorable. That's exactly what happened with an Illinois dog who fell soundly asleep in his owner's lap and was out cold. Don't worry he was just in a deep sleep.
PETS
KXLY

The 40 least obedient dog breeds

When it comes to obedience, a variety of factors can affect a dog's disposition. Training quality and duration, environmental factors, and the individual puppy personalities are all major contributors—but how much can a dog's breed and genetic makeup come into play?. In 1994, neuropsychological researcher Stanley Coren sought to...
PETS
The US Sun

Stacey Cummings cause of death news – Bodybuilder passes away at just 31 as tributes flow for Texas mom

A YOUNG bodybuilder has shockingly died at just 31. Stacey Cummings, a mom-of-two who lives in Texas, reportedly passed away on April 20. Her cause of death remains unknown. Cummings, who was born in Florida, started in the industry in 2013 and earned her IFBB (International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness) pro card in 2016, Generation Iron revealed.
TEXAS STATE
B.R. Shenoy

AKC announces top ten dog breeds in 2022

Yellow Labrador Retriever Puppy Sitting on Green Grass FieldMohan Nannapaneni/ Pexels. On Tuesday, March 15, the AKCannounced its annual list of the most popular dog breeds during a virtual news conference at The AKC Museum of the Dog in New York City.
BBC

Forty cats found in Western Isles house after death of owner

Around 40 cats have been found alone at a home in the Western Isles after the death of their owner. The cats, aged from six months to elderly, were living throughout the home and outbuildings at Breasclete on Lewis. Local group, Western Isles Support for Cats and Kittens (Wisck), was...
ANIMALS
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
35K+
Followers
65K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy