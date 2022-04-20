ROQUAN SMITH IS A REAL PRANKSTER

22, 28. GREEN BAY PACKERS (13-5) LAST SEASON: The Packers won a third straight NFC North title and owned the conference’s No. 1 playoff seed, but lost 13-10 to the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round. Aaron Rodgers earned a second straight MVP award and threw 20 touchdown passes without an interception in his last seven regular-season games. WR Davante Adams and LB De’Vondre Campbell joined Rodgers as All-Pro selections. Campbell led an improved defense under first-year coordinator Joe Barry. The team’s biggest weakness was special teams, which proved costly when the Packers gave up a tying touchdown on a blocked punt and also had a field-goal attempt blocked in the playoff loss to the 49ers. The Packers fired special teams coordinator Maurice Drayton after the season and replaced him with former Las Vegas Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 7 HOURS AGO