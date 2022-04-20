ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

ROQUAN SMITH IS A REAL PRANKSTER

letsbeardown.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYesterday was the first official day of practice for the Chicago Bears. It seems...

www.letsbeardown.com

Comments / 0

Related
AthlonSports.com

Chicago Bears: Grading Their Free Agent Signings

All signs point to a rebuild for the Chicago Bears in 2022. That became more evident as new general manager Ryan Poles traded Khalil Mack to the Los Angeles Chargers for draft picks, parted ways with Tarik Cohen, Danny Trevathan, and Eddie Goldman, and allowed Allen Robinson II, Akiem Hicks, Bilal Nichols, and James Daniels, among others, to walk in free agency. Poles has made it very clear that he wants to build this team his way, and he has already started leaving his handprints on the franchise.
CHICAGO, IL
ESPN

Roquan Smith says long-term plan is to be with Chicago Bears

LAKE FOREST, Ill. – Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith, who is among a small group of players not represented by an agent, is in line for a contract extension entering his fifth season in the NFL. Whether the Bears and their standout linebacker will come to an agreement this...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Football
Chicago, IL
Football
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
Yardbarker

Eddie Jackson On New Bears Regime: Control What We Can Control

It’s no surprise to hear veteran players like Eddie Jackson give generic answers to reporters. It’s mostly expected at this point, but there were a few comments that stood out from Jackson’s brief meeting with the media on Thursday. The Chicago Bears only have one player left from the 2017 draft class and that’s Jackson. The change is weird but there isn’t much the players can do except adapt.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Michael Irvin Makes His Opinion On Deebo Samuel Very Clear

Former Dallas Cowboys receiver Michael Irvin has a pretty intriguing take on Deebo Samuel. Samuel has been the talk of the day on Wednesday as he’s formally requested a trade from the San Francisco 49ers. It’s been hinted at for the last week, but ESPN’s Jeff Darlington confirmed that he wants out.
NFL
Chicago Tribune

Column: David Montgomery is embracing change at Halas Hall. How will the Chicago Bears running back fit the new scheme?

Turnover at Halas Hall is so expansive that not only is running back David Montgomery learning a new playbook from a new coaching staff, but by the time the Chicago Bears fill out a 90-man roster for the offseason, nearly half of his teammates will be new. It’s a lot for Montgomery to work through as he enters the fourth and final year of his rookie contract after the Bears traded up to draft ...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prankster#Bears#Cleats#American Football
Pro Football Rumors

Bears sign WR David Moore

Moore is a notable name, having appeared in 50 games with the Seahawks, Broncos, and Packers. He had a productive stint in Seattle, collecting 1,254 yards from scrimmage and 13 touchdowns between the 2018-20 seasons. He split the 2021 season between Denver and Green Bay, seeing time in only three games.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

ESPN Report: Packers among top three teams vying for Deebo Samuel

The Deebo Samuel trade market is in full swing. Many teams have reportedly reached out about Deebo, but according to Jeremy Fowler, three teams seem to sit atop the list. The Jets, Lions, and Packers have expressed the most interest in trading for Deebo Samuel. What would a trade like...
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Sports

Bears defenders miss having Khalil Mack around

Bears players have had a lot to adjust to this offseason. The team changed coaches and General Managers, saw wide receiver Allen Robinson leave as a free agent, released a number of veterans, and traded edge rusher Khalil Mack to the Chargers. The last of those moves was a top of conversation for a couple of Bears defensive players from the team’s voluntary minicamp on Wednesday.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Bears Reportedly Sign Veteran Wide Receiver

The Chicago Bears signed wide receiver David Moore to a one-year contract on Thursday. Chicago announced Moore’s addition on Twitter along with cornerback Greg Stroman Jr. Both players tried out during the team’s voluntary minicamp this week. Moore scored 13 touchdowns in 47 games with the Seattle Seahawks,...
CHICAGO, IL
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Ho, ho, hut: NFL will play 3 games on Christmas for 1st time

The NFL will capitalize on Christmas Day falling on a Sunday. The league will have three games on Dec. 25 for the first time: two in the afternoon on CBS and Fox, followed by a prime-time contest on NBC. NFL vice president of broadcasting Mike North revealed the tripleheader on a podcast hosted by WGR radio host and Buffalo Bills sideline reporter Sal Capaccio.
NFL
The Associated Press

Multiple early picks should help Packers find receivers

22, 28. GREEN BAY PACKERS (13-5) LAST SEASON: The Packers won a third straight NFC North title and owned the conference’s No. 1 playoff seed, but lost 13-10 to the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round. Aaron Rodgers earned a second straight MVP award and threw 20 touchdown passes without an interception in his last seven regular-season games. WR Davante Adams and LB De’Vondre Campbell joined Rodgers as All-Pro selections. Campbell led an improved defense under first-year coordinator Joe Barry. The team’s biggest weakness was special teams, which proved costly when the Packers gave up a tying touchdown on a blocked punt and also had a field-goal attempt blocked in the playoff loss to the 49ers. The Packers fired special teams coordinator Maurice Drayton after the season and replaced him with former Las Vegas Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia.
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Sports Chicago

Eddie Jackson eager to show coaches he's all-in

Eddie Jackson knows he had a down year in 2021. By his own admission, it was probably the worst season of his professional career. There were questions about whether the Bears would keep him, and try to recapture some of his old takeaway magic, or cut him and his $15 million cap. But Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus opted to keep Jackson as they rebuild the defense, and have offered him a clean slate. Jackson says the opportunity feels good.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

4 trades to land the Chicago Bears Deebo Samuel or A.J. Brown

This NFL offseason has been one for the books. Even the Chicago Bears have gotten in on some of the headlines, but not necessarily for the exciting reasons. First-year general manager Ryan Poles hasn’t done a lot during free agency, and the big move he did make involved trading Khalil Mack. It is apparent that Poles’ plan is going to take time, and the Bears could be worse before they get better.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy