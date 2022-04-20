ROQUAN SMITH IS A REAL PRANKSTER

All signs point to a rebuild for the Chicago Bears in 2022. That became more evident as new general manager Ryan Poles traded Khalil Mack to the Los Angeles Chargers for draft picks, parted ways with Tarik Cohen, Danny Trevathan, and Eddie Goldman, and allowed Allen Robinson II, Akiem Hicks, Bilal Nichols, and James Daniels, among others, to walk in free agency. Poles has made it very clear that he wants to build this team his way, and he has already started leaving his handprints on the franchise.
Comments / 0