A group of developers that aim to rezone five city blocks in Astoria in order to build 2,800 units will certify their plans Monday—in defiance of Council Member Julie Won. The developers of Innovation QNS said Friday that they will be certifying their plan April 25, which will mark a major step in their quest to rezone the area. Their controversial plan will undergo the six-month-long public review process where it will go before Community Board 1, the borough president, the City Planning Commission—and the City Council for a binding vote.

QUEENS, NY ・ 26 MINUTES AGO