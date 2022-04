From a diversity standpoint, the venture capital financing landscape remains incredibly imbalanced. Since 2015, Black and Latinx founders — who have fewer funding routes available to them to begin with — have raised just 2.4% of total venture capital invested, according to Crunchbase. The current system capitalizes women and minority founders at 80% less than businesses overall. But miraculously, about 80% of investors believe that minority and women business owners get the capital they deserve — spotlighting the disconnect.

BUSINESS ・ 19 HOURS AGO