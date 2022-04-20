ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Alexander Wang Returns To Runway After Sexual Assault Claims

By Jonathan Landrum Jr. / AP
HuffPost
HuffPost
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hTKFt_0fEhX9AG00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dpauz_0fEhX9AG00 A model is framed in the East Gate at Old Chinatown Plaza as she walks the runway at fashion designer Alexander Wang's "Fortune City" runway show and party celebrating Asian-American culture, Tuesday, April 19, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) (Photo: via Associated Press)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — After taking a break amid sexual assault allegations, fashion designer Alexander Wang’s comeback to the runway was greeted with adoration during his highly anticipated show in Los Angeles.

Some shouted “This is amazing!” and “I love it!” while others cheered on Wang’s 50-look collection for his “Fortune City” runway show that celebrated Asian-American culture in the historic Chinatown area Tuesday night.

The admiration from the crowd was a welcomed sight for Wang who held his first show since 2019 just before several people accused him of sexual assault and drugging male and transgender models.

Wang initially denied the allegations – which first came in late 2020 – calling them “baseless.” Last year, he said in a statement that he disagreed with some of the accuser’s details adding he would “set a better example” as a public figure.

The accusations tarnished Wang’s brand, but did not fully cripple it – especially in China. He still dressed popular figures like Rihanna and Julia Fox while releasing a recent campaign with Lucy Liu. His brand is still being carried in some major retailers.

Tuesday night’s event had the support of 800 invitees who lined up to enter Wang’s show, where a red flood light covered the Central Plaza area. It was a splashy event with stars like Kimora Lee Simmons and Lisa Rinna sitting in the front row while others such as rappers Gunna and Coi Leray, actor Harry Hamlin, K-pop singer CL and model Behtai Prinsloo-Levine watched the 15-minute show.

Wang incorporated models with different ethnic backgrounds and sizes – including a pregnant Adriana Lima who received most of the applause for prancing down the runway with her exposed baby bump. The models sported a variety of pieces with shades of indigo and brown, denim and leather coats, red velour sweat suit, heavy wools shrunken into bike shorts, crop tops and oversized wool coats.

Once the show finished, Wang ran onto the stage with a big smile, waved at attendees — who were mostly dressed in all black — before he darted backstage. The show closed out with a heavy dose of red-colored confetti cascading over everyone, creating a party atmosphere — especially for those who attended the Asian night party that featured a market with local food vendors.

In the market, Wang had cameras following him the whole time. He had numerous people who greeted him with handshakes, hugs and lauded him for his work.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Coi Leray Takes a Risk in High-Slit Pajama Minidress With Stiletto Sandals at Alexander Wang’s Fashion Show

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Coi Leray put an edgy twist on a preppy-chic ensemble for Alexander Wang’s “Fortune City” pre-fall and fall 2022 runway show in Los Angeles’ Chinatown on Tuesday night. The “No More Parties” hitmaker turned a sparkling blue silk pajama skirt into a shirt dress. The short number was streamlined with sequins and included a structured collar, plunging V-neckline and risky side slits. To amp up the glam factor, the chart topping musician blinged...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Page Six

Erika Jayne shows some leg à la Rihanna at Alexander Wang show

No pants, no problem. Erika Jayne attended Alexander Wang’s “Fortune City” runway show on Tuesday night in Los Angeles, arriving in just a pink shirt by the brand and a pair of heels. The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star showed off her legs in Wang’s oversized, crystal-striped button-up sans pants, adding a pair of black heels embellished with clear gems. Erika carried a crystal-studded pink bag ($695) to coordinate with her outfit, finishing the look with an intricate half-up hairstyle with crystals pinned into her curls and a pink bow in the back. Despite her recent legal issues, the Bravo star...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Pregnant Adriana Lima Cradles Her Baby Bump on the Runway in Cutout Minidress & Boots for Alexander Wang Fashion Show

Click here to read the full article. Adriana Lima cradles her baby bump chicly in all black for Alexander Wang. The “Ocean’s Eight” actress walked the runway for Alexander Wang’s “Fortune City” show in Los Angeles last night while wearing a look that cradled her baby bump in a sleek way. The supermodel recently announced that she was pregnant with her third child by releasing her first-ever TikTok video. Lima took to the runway in an all-black minidress that featured a plunging neckline and a big circular cutout in the middle that cradled and showcased her baby bump. The garment also...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vogue

Kim Kardashian Takes Ripped Jeans To A New Extreme

As with so many trends from the Y2K era over the past few years, shredded jeans have returned to the style spotlight in full force. The heavily-ripped, grated-down denim pieces of yesteryear, once favoured by the likes of Britney Spears, Paris Hilton and Beyoncé, have been spotted on everyone from Bella Hadid to Katie Holmes. (They’ve also made an increasing return to the runways, too, appearing everywhere from the cult Berlin brand Ottolinger to Chanel.)
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
TMZ.com

Blac Chyna's Mom Tokyo Toni Threatens Judge in Kardashian Lawsuit

Blac Chyna's mom, Tokyo Toni, may have taken her displeasure with the judge too far ... because she allegedly threatened him in her daughter's trial against the Kardashians. Tokyo went off on the judge while live streaming Tuesday on Instagram from just outside the courthouse where the civil case is underway. She says ... "I'm gonna get that judge." She's reacting to the judge booting her from the courtroom earlier in the day.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Megan Thee Stallion Wears Clashing Animal Prints to the 2022 Grammys

Megan Thee Stallion's look for the 2022 Grammy Awards is, in a word, wild. The rapper played with animal prints for the star-studded event on April 3 in Las Vegas, wearing a leopard-patterned Roberto Cavalli dress with a clashing tiger print on the interior lining of the gown. The sexy silhouette consisted of a hip-high slit and one-shoulder neckline that was finished with a thick band of yellow gemstones. A single brooch at the top of her leg slit added to the sparkle and drew attention to her leggy moment as she posed for photos. Megan accessorized with snake-like earrings that nearly grazed the tips of her shoulders, armfuls of chunky gold bangles, plenty of bold rings, and strappy black patent-leather Giuseppe Zanotti stiletto sandals.
LAS VEGAS, NV
People

How Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's Wedding Style Compares to the 1999 Nuptials of His Parents

Nearly 23 years before he exchanged vows with wife Nicola Peltz, Brooklyn Beckham was a baby ring bearer in his parents David and Victoria's unforgettable 1999 wedding. The couple's oldest son, 23, tied the knot with Peltz, 27, Saturday at her family's Palm Beach, Florida oceanfront estate, establishing their own chic and simplistic marital style with some timeless bride and groom looks that contrasted his parents' big day.
PALM BEACH, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lisa Rinna
Person
Harry Hamlin
Person
Rihanna
Person
Gunna
Person
Kimora Lee Simmons
Person
Lucy Liu
Person
Adriana Lima
Hello Magazine

Sofia Vergara stuns in skinny jeans and head-to-toe designer

Sofia Vergara has wowed fans with a must-see outfit. The Modern Family star took to social media to showcase her sartorial prowess, wearing head-to-toe designer for a casual mirror selfie. The 49-year-old looked breathtaking in a pair of skinny blue ripped jeans, paired with a lime green long-sleeve top with...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Carla St. Louis

Sasha Obama's Boyfriend is The Son of This Buckhead Actor

Sasha Obama and Clifton Powell Jr.The Daily Mail UK. (ATLANTA, Ga.) Sasha Obama's new boyfriend is the son of Hollywood actor and Buckhead resident, Clifton Powell. The Gen-Z romance comes as no surprise to fans of the Obama family. The First Lady Michelle Obama alluded to her daughters, Malia, 23, and Sasha, 20, being in relationships on an episode of the Ellen Show. "Now they are bringing grown men home," says Michelle. "Before it was just, like, pop bands. Now they have boyfriends and real lives."
Footwear News

Chrissy Teigen Catches a Mermaid in Shredded Hot Pants, Cutout Swimsuit & Strappy Sandals With Kids at the Beach

Click here to read the full article. Chrissy Teigen caught rays with a mermaid — AKA her daughter, Luna — in slick style while at the beach. The “Cravings” author posed with Luna, wearing a mermaid costume, while on a family trip. For the occasion, she wore a sleek cutout swimsuit by Bond Eye. The color-blocked piece featured a one-shoulder silhouette with a palette of red, purple and dark green. Layered over the swimwear were light blue R13 denim short shorts, featuring allover distressed details for added edge. Teigen finished her look with a printed headband, woven visor and delicate earrings. “caught...
CELEBRITIES
WWD

Balenciaga’s New Date, Revolve Responds, Selfridges Teams With Jacquemus

Click here to read the full article. WEEKEND DUTY: Balenciaga has shifted the date of its spring 2023 collection unveiling in New York City to May 22 at 11:30 a.m. It had previously announced Saturday, May 21, for its itinerant showing in the U.S. The Paris-based fashion house, controlled by French luxury group Kering, typically occupies a late Sunday morning slot when it takes part in Paris Fashion Week.More from WWDBalenciaga RTW Fall 2022Breakout Style Star Julia Fox's Best Style MomentsFashion Group International Night of Stars 2021 Other details, including the venue, are still under wraps. The industry is witnessing  a strong return...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sexual Assault#Chinatown#Asian American#Ap Photo#Associated Press
The Hollywood Reporter

Tiffany Haddish and Ava DuVernay Toast Designer LaQuan Smith’s “Unapologetically Sexy” Style at L.A. Dinner

Tiffany Haddish turned up wearing a see-through velvet tiger-stripe mini-dress by designer LaQuan Smith. Julia Fox, who walked in his fall 2022 show in New York, showed her midriff in a red bandeau top and black pants by the 33-year-old designer. And recently departed Netflix marketing chief Bozoma Saint John also wore a LaQuan Smith design, a bias-cut slip dress in sparkling metallic green. They — along with names including Ava DuVernay, January Jones, Savannah James (wife of LeBron) and models Jasmine Sanders and Winnie Harlow — were all present at a party at Olivetta restaurant in West Hollywood on Thursday...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
POPSUGAR

Megan Fox Wears a Corset Micro Minidress Out With Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly hit the red carpet at the sixth annual Daily Front Row Fashion Los Angeles Awards on Sunday, April 10, in grand fashion. The ceremony, which took place at the Beverly Wilshire hotel, is a show of support for the many creatives who style Hollywood's best-dressed celebrities. Presented by brands like Sunglass Hut and MCM, the awards show drew a star-studded crowd, including Kendall Jenner, Shay Mitchell, Paris Hilton, Tiffany Haddish, and more.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears Slams Ex Kevin Federline, Claims He Refused To See Her While Pregnant

Britney Spears has been quite vocal on social media after the dismissal of her conservatorship, giving fans a peek at her personal life that has been shrouded in secrecy for years. Taking to Instagram on April 21, the pop princess proved on point as she opened up about her recently announced pregnancy in a since deleted post, saying she doesn’t care for the nausea associated with it. While explaining that she was worse off during her first two pregnancies with her “mean” moods, she dropped a bomb, claiming her ex-husband Kevin Federline refused to see her while she was carrying his baby!
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
China
E! News

Michelle Obama Reveals That Daughters Sasha and Malia Both Have Boyfriends

Watch: Michelle Obama Lands Healthy Kids' Show "Waffles + Mochi" The little girls we saw grow up in the White House are Becoming adults!. On The Ellen DeGeneres Show on April 20, Michelle Obama took a moment to marvel at how fast her and husband Barack Obama's two daughters—Malia, 23, and Sasha, 20—have grown up and also shared that both are in relationships.
CELEBRITIES
Vogue Magazine

Amber Valetta, Heidi Klum, and Alessandra Ambrosio Celebrate The Green Carpet Fashion Awards’ Return to Los Angeles with an Intimate Dinner

With the Oscars fast approaching and Hollywood’s red carpet in full swing, there was no better time to announce the return of The Green Carpet Fashion Awards to Los Angeles than last night. A sustainably fashionable crowd including Karolina Kurkova, Elisa Sednaoui, Amber Valetta, Heidi Klum, Alessandra Ambrosio, and Italian rock band Måneskin joined environmental campaigner and GCFA founder Livia Firth to celebrate with intimate dinner at the San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HuffPost

HuffPost

35K+
Followers
1K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy