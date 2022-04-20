ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeton, NJ

Bar Shooting Suspects Sought By Police In South Jersey

By Jon Craig
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mOA4E_0fEhX7Oo00
Rouite 49 Photo Credit: Google Maps

Police in Cumberland County seek the public's help locating suspects involved in a bar shooting shooting, according to NJ Advance Media.

A 22-year-old man was shot several times after leaving a bar in a Bridgeton strip mall at Burlington Road and Route 49 on Tuesday night, April 19, the outlet said.

He was about to get into a vehicle in the parking lot when he was wounded by two or three people firing from across the street, police told the outlet.

Anyone with information is urged to call Bridgeton police at 856-451-0033 or use the anonymous tip option at bpdops.com/tips.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 2

Related
Daily Voice

Woman Shot Dead At Car Wash In South Jersey: Prosecutor

A 28-year-old woman was found fatally shot last in the parking lot of a self-service car wash, authorities said. Palmyra police were called to the Hot Wet & Wax establishment at approximately 10:45 p.m. Monday April 18 on Filmore Street for a report of an unconscious female who was bleeding, according to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Palmyra Police Chief Meghan Campbell.
PALMYRA, NJ
Daily Voice

NJ Teen Missing For Nearly 2 Weeks, Police Say

Police have issued an alert for a New Jersey teen they say has been missing for nearly two weeks. Zahira Navedo, 14, was last seen Wednesday, March 30, Ewing Police said in a release on Monday, April 11. Navedo stands 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs about 126 pounds, and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Voice

Deadly Construction Accident Reported In South Jersey (DEVELOPING)

A construction worker died in an accident Friday, April 15 in South Jersey, according to initial and developing reports. It happened on Route 73 and Kresson Road in Vorhees Township sometime around 9:30 p.m., unconfirmed reports say. Further information was not immediately available. This story is developing. Check back to...
ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bridgeton, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Bridgeton, NJ
Daily Voice

Fatal Crash Reported In South Jersey (DEVELOPING)

A car crashed into a tree in Atlantic County resulting in a fatality, according to developing and unconfirmed reports.The crash happened at about 4:20 p.m. crash on Monday, April 18 in Hamilton, initial reports said. The crash occurred at East Black Horse Pike and Gale Avenue.Hamilton police were n…
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Fight Over Stolen Money Led To Shooting At Suburban Philly Hotel, Police Say

An argument over stolen money led to a shooting that injured a man in the underground parking garage of a suburban Philadelphia hotel early Friday, April 15, authorities said. The fight between David Bullock and the 30-year-old victim broke out in the garage of the Extended Stay America hotel on Irwins Lane in Plymouth Township around 4:55 a.m., Plymouth Township police said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#South Jersey#Strip Mall#Nj Advance Media
Daily Voice

Multiple Horse-Buggies Involved In Crash In PA: Dispatch

Horses and people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in central Pennsylvania on Monday, Apr. 18, according to emergency dispatchers. Two horse-and-buggies and a vehicle collided at the intersection of Cains and Buena Vista roads in Salisbury Township, shortly before 9:30 p.m., a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications says. One...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Driver Runs Over Road Rage Victim Repeatedly In Horrifying Footage Of Elizabeth Attack

Horrifying footage of a 56-year-old driver repeatedly running over following a minor crash in Elizabeth is circulating on social media. The footage shows Vincent Jean charging at the victim in his silver Mitsubishi SUV, as she tries to run away, plowing her from the sidewalk onto the lawn of a home near Salem Avenue and Aberdeen Road the morning of Wednesday, April 13, the Union County Prosecutor's Office confirmed.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Armor-Piercing Bullets, Glock Handgun, High Capacity Magazine, Drugs Seized by Brick Police

Armor-piercing bullets, drugs, a Glock handgun and a high-capacity magazine were among the items seized in a series of Jersey Shore arrests. On Friday, April 1 at 8:30 p.m., the Brick Police Department's Street Crimes Unit investigated suspicious activity in the Maple Leaf Apartment Complex. It resulted in a motor vehicle stop near Maple Avenue and Herbertsville Road.
BRICK, NJ
News 12

Police investigate inmate death at Fishkill Correctional Facility

New York State Police are investigating the death of an inmate at Fishkill Correctional Facility. Joseph Clarke, 37, of Newburgh, died last Monday morning after receiving emergency medical attention at the prison, according to the New York state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision. News 12 reached out to DOCCS...
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
256K+
Followers
40K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy