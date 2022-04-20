ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Reduce, Reuse & Recycle: Get The Perfect Green Beauty Routine This Earth Day –– Shop Now

By Carly Tennes
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GTSic_0fEhWz4i00

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.

Article continues below advertisement

Reduce, Reuse and Recycle has long been dubbed the trifecta of eco-consciousness, but with Earth Day on the horizon, the question of how to implement these important actions into your beauty routine is seemingly more pertinent than ever.

From refillable products to recycling old packaging, here are three ways to keep yourself –– and the planet –– beautiful this Spring.

  • Reduce
  • Reuse
  • Recycle

Article continues below advertisement

Reduce

Reducing waste in your beauty routine doesn't necessarily mean refraining yourself from buying makeup because, let's face it, nothing compares to the excitement of finally getting your hands on that perfect red lipstick you've been pining after for years. Instead, being mindful of factors like plastic packaging can be a great way to make your beauty routine more eco-conscious.

While this can come in the form of simple swaps, like ditching your plastic shampoo bottle for a package-free option such as the ​​Odacité Soap Free Shampoo Bar, a great way to reduce waste is by rethinking about how you remove your makeup.

Despite their convenience, makeup wipes are particularly terrible for the environment. Often containing ingredients like rayon fibers, polypropylene and polyester, according to an InStyle investigation, makeup wipes are rarely biodegradable, causing particular damage when flushed down the toilet.

"They clog the system and don't break down so they're passing through the whole wastewater system intact and also put a lot more plastic into the wastewater," Sonya Lunder , the Sierra Club's Senior Toxics Policy Advisor, explained to the outlet.

If the environmental impact of makeup wipes weren't enough to have you rethinking your makeup removal routine, it seems these products aren't particularly good for your skin either.

"The chemicals in some cases can be harsh to your skin causing micro-tears, or push makeup and debris deeper into your pores leading to further problems," Dr. Tijion Esho , a London-based cosmetic doctor, told Insider.

Instead, doctors like dermatologist Dr. Jessica Wu recommend gentle, liquid-based makeup removers.

"I wear waterproof makeup, and have tried many different ones over the years," Dr. Wu explained to CNN. "I keep going back to the Neutrogena Oil-Free Eye Makeup Remover, which you can also use to remove waterproof lip color and sunscreen."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33bslw_0fEhWz4i00

​​Odacité's Soap Free Shampoo Bar retails for $29 at bluemercury.com.

Article continues below advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LtoYP_0fEhWz4i00

Neutrogena's Oil-Free Eye Makeup Remover retails for $8.49 at neutrogena.com.

Reuse

Another key facet of sustainable beauty stems from strategic packaging – specifically, opting for multi-use beauty products that won't end up sitting in a landfill once you're through with them.

"The future of sustainability for us is to end single-use products," Tata Harper of Tata Harper Skincare told Grazia. Dubbing refillable products as being "even better than recycling," the entrepreneur says she took particular care in crafting her brand's packaging.

"When designing the packaging for Water-lock Moisturizer, we had to conceptualize everything from the refill pod to the components needed to keep the formula air-tight for freshness," she explained, adding that despite facing "unique challenges," they managed to create their "first reusable packaging system."

"This isn't throwaway beauty; it's reusable beauty," the skincare mogul maintained. "The reality is that beauty packaging can be used longer. Think about all of your pumps, caps and jars — it's not like these are disintegrating after a month or two of using it! The pod is 100% recyclable and provides 30 days of hydration," Harper said, adding that by taking advantage of the moisturizer's reusable packaging, beauty aficionados can save 11 empty jars from the landfill each year.

Article continues below advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K2dVh_0fEhWz4i00

Tata Harper Skincare's Water-lock Moisturizer retails for $68 at tataharperskincare.com.

Recycle

Along with mindfully picking up refillable, consciously packaged products, recycling your empty containers when you’re through with them is another integral element in keeping your beauty routine eco-friendly.

From Credo Beauty to MAC Cosmetics, several makeup brands have started offering recycling programs where beauty aficionados can drop off the packaging of their go-to products once they've used every last drop.

But you don't need a specific program to make sure you get rid of your used products correctly. According to Thomas S. Woznicki , who is an exec at recycling company Combined Resources Inc., paying attention to the "recyclable numbers" on beauty products can help determine how they should be properly disposed of.

"For example, HDPE (high density polyethylene) bottles are often used for personal care products and can be identified by the number 2 on the bottle," he told Byrdie. "HDPE bottles are highly recyclable and can be recycled into things like garbage bags, bins and even plastic lumber."

Comments / 0

Related
KATU.com

Recycle or not? Get the whats, hows and whys of recycling

Recycle or not? Get the whats, hows and whys of recycling. Paper, plastic and metals can go together in your roll cart or in one recycling bin or container. (No plastic bags, though. They clog the equipment at sorting facilities.) Glass goes in a separate bin or container. If you...
ENVIRONMENT
Harper's Bazaar

15 Expert-Approved Products to Shop at Farfetch Beauty

Some great news for fashion lovers who double as beauty enthusiasts: Luxury online retailer Farfetch just added a robust new beauty section to its range of offerings. Similar to its elevated style curation, Farfetch Beauty—which features more than 100 different brands—includes a bevy of top skin- and haircare products, makeup essentials, fragrance picks, and more. And this beauty lineup is by design: Each selection is handpicked by the retailer's global collective of beauty industry experts, including dermatologist Michelle Henry, Violet Grey founder Cassandra Grey, cosmetic chemist Michelle Wong, and celebrity hairstylist Jawara.
RETAIL
FOX 21 Online

Resale, Reuse, Recycling Outdoor Gear at 23rd UMD Swap

DULUTH, Minn.- People were refreshing their winter gear or trading them in for summer stuff at UMD’s 23rd annual Outdoor Gear Swap. People lined up outside Malosky Stadium almost 2 hours early to browse thousands of used skis, snowboards, boots, camping gear, and more sold by students, community members, and local businesses.
DULUTH, MN
morningbrew.com

Harper Wilde shares what it learned from building its bra-recycling program

While more brands like Parade and Guess hop on the recycling bandwagon, undergarment maker Harper Wilde is three years—and 50,000 bras—deep into its initiative to divert them from landfills while decluttering women’s intimate drawers. The program, called “Recycle, Bra,” debuted in 2019, but creating it was “no...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plastic Recycling#Recycled Plastic#Beauty Brands#Plastic Packaging#Reuse Recycle#Reuse Recycle Article#Instyle
thespruce.com

Introducing The Spruce’s New Eco-Friendly Organizing Line

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. At The Spruce, we understand the importance of cultivating an organized home space. We strive to help our valued readers achieve that peace of mind and balance through helpful and practical decluttering solutions and organizing tips.
HOME & GARDEN
BGR.com

Popular pain reliever recall issued over poisoning risk

If you have any Hempvana pain relief products at home, you should know there’s a recall for four different products. Telebrands announced the action after finding that the product packaging does not meet the child-resistant packaging requirements. As a result, children can open the packaging with ease, which can lead to poisoning by ingestion or even contact with skin.
HEALTH
StyleCaster

7 Cookware Sets From Amazon That Are Just As Good As Le Creuset & Our Place—Starting at $53

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. The kitchen is likely the most frequented space in your home, so it makes sense as to why you’d want to put extra time, effort and money into filling the room with things you love. While our first instinct is to get some centerpieces from Le Creuset or Our Place, not everyone (ourselves included) can shell out hundreds and hundreds of dollars on cookware. Whether you’re not into the minimalist kitchen look or...
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Recycling
The Independent

12 best plastic-free tea bags to make your brew better for the planet

You might think tea bags are just simply paper and tea, that they decompose, and that you’re doing your bit by putting them in your home food waste to compost.But, you’re wrong – unless you use plastic-free tea bags, that is.In actual fact, many of the tea bags we buy contain polypropylene, which is what the tea bags are sealed with, so when you put in the used bags in your food waste, you’re actually putting toxic chemicals into your beautiful compost that will eventually seep into the ground.Some plastic-free tea brands differ between being biodegradable and compostable, which is...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

7 best bags for life and reusable carriers for shopping more sustainably

Remember the days when we’d do our weekly food shop and use new plastic bags? Every. Single. Time. What were we thinking? For many of us, these bags were then put into a cupboard each week to be "reused" as bin bags, or for something else and thrown away. Across the world we’d use up to five trillion of them – per year. There was little thought about the life (or afterlife) of these plastic bags. Used on average for around 12 minutes, they then take more than 500 years to decompose, according to the Centre for Biological Diversity.However, they...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
One Green Planet

8 Eco-Friendly Alternatives to Scented Candles

If you are trying to cut down on your pollution, you may have to take a hard look at your scented candles. These items can be a big polluter without you even knowing it. The good thing is that you have plenty of other options to choose from!. Eco-Friendly Alternatives...
ENVIRONMENT
Food & Wine

Starbucks Is Adding a Big Bonus for Bringing Your Reusable Cup

For years, Starbucks has been talking about, and searching for, a more environmentally-friendly alternative to disposable cups, notably via the NextGen Cup Challenge, of which the coffee chain was a founding partner. Finally, last month, Starbucks felt confident in announcing plans to "create a cultural movement towards reusables" by 2025. However, exactly what a "cultural movement" entails and how the brand planned to get there was still vague, hinting at a multi-pronged approach of convenience and incentives.
ADVOCACY
TODAY.com

Amazon just dropped so many beauty deals — here are 17 worth shopping

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

11 best reusable coffee cups that aren’t adding to the landfill

Britain has a love affair with coffee. As a nation, we drink about 95 million cups a day, with the average fan sipping two cups daily. Some people have their own at-home morning routine, while others frequently visit their favourite cafe or coffee shop for a takeout brew on the way to work. Britons spend billions of pounds a year at high street coffee chains. It’s a habit that does not come cheap, and it could be costing the earth.The UK’s fondness for takeaway coffee sees us disposing of 2.5 billion plastic-coated takeaway cups annually, and that number is set...
ENVIRONMENT
Apartment Therapy

I Tried The Reusable Bamboo Paper Towels “Shark Tank” Made Famous — Now I’m a Believer!

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. When it comes to wiping down counters or cleaning up spills, I usually choose between two options: a paper towel and a microfiber cloth. But tearing off a paper towel, while convenient, always comes with a tinge of wasteful guilt. And while my microfiber cloths are guilt-free and far more absorbent, I only have a few, and I don’t always feel like running downstairs to grab one of my clean ones in the midst of a mess.
AMAZON
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

32K+
Followers
116
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy