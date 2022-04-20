ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax, VA

Johnny Depp testifies about his finger getting severed in defamation case against Amber Heard

By CNN Newsource
KTVZ
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActor Johnny Depp resumed his testimony in a Fairfax, Virginia court in his defamation case against his ex-wife Amber Heard on Wednesday. Depp discussed the changing nature of his relationship with Heard. He accused Heard of name calling and making demeaning comments about him at times in their relationship that would...

