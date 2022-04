DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — According to Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba, the homeless population in Dothan is dwindling. “Right now, the homeless population is at an all-time low,” Mayor Saliba said. But there are still some issues with the homeless in downtown Dothan. “Obviously we want to be compassionate about people’s circumstances, but if people have […]

DOTHAN, AL ・ 3 DAYS AGO