RHAM's Marchand having bounce-back season after knee surgery

By Adam Betz / Journal Inquirer

HEBRON — The similarities between the start of Hadley Marchand’s sophomore season with the RHAM High softball team and the start of her junior season this year are apparent.

In both seasons, Marchand posted monster stats in the pitching circle and at the plate. In both seasons, she helped guide the Raptors to tremendous starts.

That consistency is even more astonishing when you realize that Marchand had to recover from a torn ACL in her left knee in the interim.

How has Marchand been able to bounce back with seemingly no ill effects?

“It's really just been the mental aspect,” Marchand said Monday. “Just thinking about what I want to do, preparing myself for games. Thinking about each pitch. What I was doing before I got hurt, I basically just took a break. I just went right back to where I was.”

Marchand began her softball career at RHAM High last year. Her freshman campaign was canceled before it began due to the pandemic.

The right-hander immediately made an impact. In eight games, Marchand posted a 0.76 ERA and had 97 strikeouts and 17 walks in 54 innings. At the plate, she had a .360 batting average, eight RBIs and a .500 on-base percentage.

“I was expecting a good season. It was going well,” Marchand said. “We were 6-1 before I got hurt. It was looking good.”

But it was during her eighth game, a 4-1 loss at Enfield on May 6, that her breakout season came to a screeching halt.

“I went to go throw a pitch and I planted down and it just tore,” Marchand said. “I didn't think it was torn. But X-rays came back and the MRI came back that it was.”

Marchand described the moment as “traumatic.” She would miss the rest of the season, which saw the Raptors finish 13-8 and fall in the first round of the Class L state tournament.

“The kids were really starting to get confident,” coach Ray Bell said Monday. “Then she had the injury and it was almost kind of like a deflation. It was a bummer because she was so important on both sides of the field.”

Marchand had surgery in June. She spent the next five months rehabbing before she could start running again.

Seven months after her surgery, Marchand was able to begin softball activities.

While Marchand has a good grasp on the mental aspect of her game now, she initially struggled to get over the idea that she’d get hurt again in her return to the diamond.

“There was definitely nervousness,” she said. “I had a lot of people around me though convincing me that it was okay. I had a good support system. My surgeon, my PT, everybody clearing me really helped my confidence.”

Marchand went 5-0 in RHAM's first six games of the 2022 season before hitting her first stumbling block in a 2-0 loss at No. 5 Masuk Tuesday in Monroe.

She now has a 0.90 ERA and a .742 WHIP in six appearances for the Raptors (6-1). She's allowed nine runs — four earned —on 13 hits while striking out 49 and walking 10 in 31 innings. She had 11 strikeouts Tuesday while allowing two runs on five hits.

Offensively, she's posted a .333 batting average and a .462 on-base percentage. She has seven hits, including two home runs, three doubles and a triple, seven RBIs and three runs scored.

“I'm feeling strong, feeling confident about it,” Marchand said on her start to the season. “A few difficulties of having problems with my quad. Like my muscles aren't really as strong because I had muscular atrophy, so I had to build the strength back. It's still not fully there, but we're getting there.”

Despite the stumble Tuesday, Bell knows that Marchand will rebound.

“I think as she gets stronger, we'll get better and better,” he said. “Who knows where it goes.”

As the season continues, Marchand has a strong idea of what she wants to work on each time out.

“I think locating my pitches,” she said. “Figuring out what to do for each batter. Really focusing on that. And then getting my strength and (pitching) speed back is something else I need to focus on.”

If she can do that, Bell thinks the sky’s the limit for his ace.

“I think in another month, you'll see an even better player than you're seeing now,” he said.

MASUK 2, RHAM 0. Kat Gallant tossed a two-hitter and struck out 11 as host Masuk won a non-league game. The Panthers (5-1) scored twice in the third. Taylor Fitch and Natalie Assunto had the hits for RHAM.