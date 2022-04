(Cass Co.) Cass/Atlantic Development Corp. (CADCO) and Anita Development have partnered to address the housing need in Anita and Cass County. “Housing shortages are an issue in most of rural Iowa. There is a need for new developments, rehab of existing homes and housing in infill lots around the County. With the influx of individuals looking to move back to the area, and even possibly work from home, the need continues to rise,” Jennifer McEntaffer, CADCO Executive Director stated.

CASS COUNTY, IA ・ 11 MINUTES AGO