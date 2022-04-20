ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cortland County, NY

Local author making waves nationally with her work (Photos included)

By Kevin L. Smith
cortlandvoice.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA local author has written over a dozen books within a decade, and will continue to write as many as she can. Longtime Cortland County resident Nancy Dafoe has been involved in a variety of professions for close to 50 years. She has gone from working in public relations firms, to...

cortlandvoice.com

Comments / 0

Related
hypebeast.com

A Rare Drawing by Michelangelo Is Expected to Fetch Around $33 Million USD

The artwork will hit Christie’s auction next month in Paris. A previously unrecognized drawing by Michelangelo is expected to fetch around $33m USD when it hits Christie’s auction next month. Primarily remembered as an artist and painter, the rare drawing has been in private hands since it was...
VISUAL ART
Popculture

'Antiques Roadshow' Appraiser Christopher Cover Dead at 72

Antiques Roadshow appraiser Christopher Coover passed away this month, his family has revealed. Coover was known for offering his expertise on rare books, manuscripts and printed ephemera in the beloved PBS antique show. He was 72 years old when he passed away on Sunday, April 3, 2022. Coover's son Timothy...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Cortland County, NY
City
Albany, NY
CBS News

Uncovering a dumpster full of art worth millions

In 2017 a barn cleanout in Connecticut revealed a treasure trove of artworks, by an obscure artist who'd died the year before. Now, experts say the dumpster art could be worth millions. Correspondent David Pogue delves into the intriguing tale of how a skateboarding mechanic became a detective in order to uncover the identity of Francis Hines, an expressionist who experimented with wrapping buildings, objects and paintings.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Smithonian

A Connecticut Mechanic Found Artwork Worth Millions in a Dumpster

Five years ago, in September 2017, Connecticut mechanic Jared Whipple found hundreds of artworks in a dumpster at an abandoned farmhouse. He took them home, thinking he might use them as Halloween decorations for his indoor skatepark. As it turns out, the art was anything but trash. Per Adriana Morga...
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Guardian

The best recent translated fiction – review roundup

Portrait of an Unknown Lady by María Gainza, translated by Thomas Bunstead (Harvill Secker, £14.99) Insincerity, said Oscar Wilde, “is merely a method by which we can multiply our personalities”. It’s a principle that María Gainza applies with brio to her dazzling novel about art and authenticity, seeing and not seeing, evocatively titled La Luz Negra (The Black Light) in its original Spanish. There are plenty of unknown ladies in the book. Our narrator is unpicking the life of her late employer Enriqueta, “the single, despotic authority on the price and authenticity of all paintings”, who turns out to have been providing fake authentication for forgeries, particularly of works by the real-life artist Mariette Lydis. An assemblage of literary quotations, court papers, auction catalogues and the “fairground kaleidoscope” of memory, the novel packs a huge amount into its 208 pages. If the reader is never quite sure what’s fact and what’s fiction, that’s just part of the fun.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Smithonian

A Dutch Teenage Painter’s Multi-Million-Dollar Masterpiece Was Hidden in Plain Sight

A painting depicting a half-eaten pie and nuts gathered dust in an Australian school for around 150 years. Today, researchers have discovered that it may be worth millions. Painted on two oak panels, the work was unearthed among a collection of 60,000 pieces after the Woodford Academy, a 19th-century school, was gifted to the National Trust of Australia in New South Wales.
VISUAL ART
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nonfiction Books#Poetry#Daniel To Chicago
Connecticut Public

How the late jazz great Charles Mingus is being remembered 100 years later

Charles Mingus is one of the greatest jazz artists of the 20th century. He would have celebrated his 100th birthday on April 22. "Charles Mingus is one of our most important thinkers and composers," says Wynton Marsalis, who will lead two concerts in honor of the composer at Lincoln Center. "He touched on many of the foundations of jazz and American music, from the roots to the most sophisticated forms."
ENTERTAINMENT
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Rumored Haunted Mansion Near Syracuse, New York Goes From Spooky to Spectacular

A historic mansion from the 1800s, once rumored to be haunted, has gone from spooky to spectacular and you have to see the amazing transformation. Casey Cook grew up two blocks from the old W.H. Dorrance house in Camden, New York northeast of Syracuse. She walked by it every day on her way to school, admiring the architecture before it fell into disarray. "I kind of have an obsession with the Victoria period and always wanted to buy a Victorian home to restore it."
SYRACUSE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Creative Writing
NewsBreak
Amazon
Ars Technica

Stone Age people may have gathered at night to watch animated “fireside art”

In 1866, a French engineer named Peccadeau de l'Isle was working on the construction of a railway line in southern France, digging for artifacts along the banks of the River Aveyron in his spare time. Some 23 feet (7 meters) down, he found a number of prehistoric flint tools and prehistoric art. They included the famed Swimming Reindeer sculpture and a carved spear thrower in the shape of a mammoth, as well as numerous engraved flat stones called plaquettes, all created by the Magdalenian people sometime between 16,000 and 13,500 years ago.
VISUAL ART
Smithonian

A 19th-Century Encyclopedia Gets a Modern Makeover

Between 1849 and 1851, Johan George Heck published his encyclopedia Bilder-Atlas zum Conversations-Lexicon and the work continues to offer valuable insight into life in the 19th-century. With over 12,000 individual illustrations on over 500 engraved plates, the book beautifully depicts a wide range of subjects in scientific and cultural fields. Much like our very own Smithsonian Institution, it covered topics from art to zoology. Today, a new digital edition helps brings its knowledge to 21st-century viewers.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
WWD

Rachel Lee Hovnanian Stages ‘Angels Listening’ Installation at Venice Art Biennale

Click here to read the full article. VENICE — Angel iconography is universal, but there’s something truly arresting in the seven cherubs created by Rachel Lee Hovnanian, cast in white bronze and silenced by two sculpted, crossed pieces of tape over their mouths. The American artist’s immersive installation, “Angels Listening,” which is being unveiled Thursday as a Collateral Event of the Venice Art Biennale and will be on view from Saturday to Nov. 27, has the angels staged around a silver confessional, dubbed the “Cathartic Box.” The artist invites viewers to write on a ribbon their most personal thoughts, whether repressed...
VISUAL ART
BBC

Rare tiny Brontë book could set $1.25m sale record

A tiny book created by Charlotte Brontë worth $1.25m (£957,393) is among the items for sale at what is being billed the "world's finest antiquarian book fair". Also on offer are a guide to tennis published in 1555, handwritten notes from the world's first atom bomb test and Amy Winehouse's library.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Independent

Prehistoric people created art by flickering firelight – study

Prehistoric people created art by the fire where it may have appeared to move and flicker in the firelight, a new study has suggested.Researchers examined 50 stones unearthed in France that were engraved with artistic designs around 15,000 years ago and have patterns of heat damage.The damage suggests the stones, referred to as plaquettes, were carved close to the flickering light of a fire.Creating art by firelight would have been a very visceral experience, activating different parts of the human brainDr Andy Needham, University of YorkLead author of the study, Dr Andy Needham from the department of archaeology at the...
VISUAL ART
96.9 WOUR

Your Favorite Stars From ‘Whose Line Is It Anyway’ Are Heading To Upstate New York

Get ready for some huge laughs heading to Upstate New York. Two of the stars from the popular "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" show are bringing their improv show to Syracuse. If you've been a fan of the TV series, hosted by Drew Carey and starring a cast of comedians, like Wayne Brady, Ryan Stiles, Colin Mochrie, Brad Sherwood and others, this could be just the ticket for a fun night out.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Amarillo Globe-News

WT student radio to hold vinylthon for Record Store Day

Joining more than 140 college radio stations worldwide, West Texas A&M’s student-run radio station KWTS the One 91.1 FM will be a part of a Vinylthon event Saturday. Vinylthon, sponsored by the College Radio Foundation, was founded in recognition of the re-popularizing of vinyl and as a homage to the glory days of radio when DJs spun records live on air. It has become a global event and is celebrating its seventh year. ...
AMARILLO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy