ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

TREASURIES-Yields fall as buyers step in, Treasury to sell 20-yr bonds

By Karen Brettell
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

(Rewrites throughout, previous LONDON) By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, April 20 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell from three-year highs on Wednesday as dip buyers emerged, and 10-year real yields slipped back into negative territory, after briefly turning positive for the first time in two years. Yields have marched higher on expectations the Federal Reserve will aggressively hike interest rates as inflation rises at its fastest pace in 40 years. Buyers stepped in on Wednesday, however, as benchmark 10-year note yields neared the key psychological level of 3%. Investors thought that was “a decent level to start buying,” said Tom di Galoma, a managing director at Seaport Global Holdings in New York. The 10-year yields were last at 2.886%, after reaching 2.981% overnight, the highest since Dec. 2018. Two-year yields, which are highly sensitive to interest rates, reached 2.629%, also the highest since Dec. 2018, before easing back to 2.600%. The yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes flattened 6 basis points to 29 basis points. This part of the yield curve briefly inverted late last month, which has historically been a reliable indicator that a recession is likely in one-to-two years. Yields on 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) were last at minus 3 basis points, after briefly turning positive and reaching 4 basis points. A positive TIPS yield means that an investor would break even on the notes in 10 years, after accounting for expected inflation. The Fed is expected to raise rates by 50 basis points at its May and June meetings, at least, as it tackles soaring price pressures. Fed funds futures traders are expecting the Fed's benchmark rate to rise to 1.32% in June, and to 2.80% next February, from 0.33% now. Some analysts think that inflation may be nearing a peak, however, which may provide some support for Treasuries. Bank of America on Wednesday recommended buying 10-year notes, saying that “we believe the market may be overemphasizing inflation risk.” Demand for longer-dated debt will be tested later on Wednesday when the Treasury Department sells $16 billion in 20-year bonds. The government will also auction $20 billion in five-year TIPS on Thursday. April 20 Wednesday 9:55AM New York / 1355 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.8425 0.856 0.000 Six-month bills 1.275 1.3011 0.013 Two-year note 99-87/256 2.6003 0.025 Three-year note 99-120/256 2.8118 0.020 Five-year note 98-62/256 2.8839 -0.005 Seven-year note 96-164/256 2.9128 -0.019 10-year note 91-104/256 2.886 -0.029 20-year bond 88-200/256 3.1394 -0.040 30-year bond 86-60/256 2.9469 -0.043 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 26.25 1.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 15.50 1.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 6.75 0.75 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 6.25 0.50 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -20.00 0.50 spread (Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Comments / 0

Related
FOXBusiness

A 'recession shock' is coming to the US, Bank of America says

The U.S. economic outlook is darkening so rapidly that a recession may be on the horizon as the Federal Reserve makes an aggressive pivot to tame the hottest inflation in four decades, according to economists at Bank of America. In an analyst note to clients, BofA chief investment strategist Michael...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Bank Deposits to See 80-Year Decline as Consumers Move Cash Stockpiles

U.S. banks might see deposits decrease for the first time in several decades, The Wall Street Journal wrote Sunday (April 10). The last two months have seen bank analysts cutting their expectations for deposit levels at big banks, with the 24 banks making up the KBW Nasdaq Bank Index, the benchmark, are likely to see a 6% decline in deposits this year.
PERSONAL FINANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Treasury Bonds#Treasury Department#Treasury Bills#Government Bonds#U S Treasury#The Federal Reserve#Seaport Global Holdings
Reuters

Factbox: Who is buying Russian crude oil and who has stopped

April 20 (Reuters) - Australia, Britain, Canada and the United States have imposed outright bans on Russian oil purchases following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, but 27 members of the European Union have been unable to agree on the embargo. read more. Germany, the EU's largest economy and its biggest oil...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
Reuters

Swiss National Bank chairman sees inflation rise as temporary

ZURICH (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank sees the current increase in inflation as a temporary phenomenon, Chairman Thomas Jordan said on Tuesday, although the central bank would keep a close eye on the situation. Central banks including the U.S. Federal Reserve and the Bank of England have started raising...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

As Putin eyes a date to declare victory, here’s a Ukraine scenario that could slam stocks by another 10%

Stocks are set to get a major bump on Thursday, thanks to blowout results from Tesla, which go some way in easing the sting over Netflix disappointment. With earnings sharply in focus for now, market attention on the biggest war in Europe since World War II has faded some. While financial markets have moved past the initial shock of Russia’s brutal invasion of its neighbor Ukraine, it remains a massive, unresolved conflict.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Special Report: Sanctioned weapons mogul who supplied Russia’s troops has ties to Philip Morris

April 21 (Reuters) - A longtime Russian business associate of American tobacco giant Philip Morris International Inc - a billionaire whose holdings have included a major stake in a weapons plant supplying Russia’s military - has been sanctioned in Europe for aiding Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to a Reuters review of business registries and sanctions lists.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Fannie Mae forecasts U.S. economy to fall into recession next year

The U.S. economy will contract next year, federally backed housing giant Fannie Mae. forecasts. While Fannie Mae only modestly cut its 2022 GDP outlook by 0.2 points, to 2.1%,it slashed its 2023 GDP forecast to negative 0.1% from a previous estimate of 2.2% growth. "Our updated forecast includes an expectation of a modest recession in the latter half of 2023 as we see a contraction in economic activity as the most likely path to meet the Federal Reserve's inflation objective given the current rate of wage growth and inflation," the firm says. It now expects housing sales to drop 7.4% this year and by 9.7% in 2023. House price growth will slow from 20% in the first quarter to 3.2% by the fourth quarter of 2023.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

407K+
Followers
317K+
Post
196M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy