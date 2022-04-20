ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Dodgers: Superstar Rapper Sits In Outfield With LA Diehard Fans

By Staff Writer
Inside The Dodgers
Inside The Dodgers
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jccVM_0fEhTUwW00

Superstar rapper Kendrick Lamar attended Tuesday's Dodgers game and sat in the outfield pavilion.

View the original article to see embedded media.

High profile stars attending Dodger games is nothing new. Los Angeles is loaded with celebrities who enjoy taking in a game at one of America's finest stadiums. But a star sighting on Tuesday night was a little bit different.

Most of the time, celebrities watch a Dodgers game from a VIP suite or just a row or two behind home plate, but rapper Kendrick Lamar sat with the people.

The 14-time Grammy Award winner and icon sat in the right-field pavilion seats and fans were quick to realize that they were sitting right next to hip hop royalty.

It is very, very rare that someone with the profile of Lamar would just sit in the outfield bleachers, but there he was. Taking in the game from a regular seat, in a regular section, with regular people.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Best Photos Of Alex Rodriguez’s New Girlfriend

Alex Rodriguez appeared to have a good time at the Minnesota Timberwolves game on Tuesday evening. The Minnesota Timberwolves topped the Los Angeles Clippers, 109-104, to secure a spot in the Western Conference playoffs. Rodriguez, who owns part of the NBA franchise, was spotted having a good time on sideline...
MLB
HipHopDX.com

Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Ice Cube + More To Star In The D.O.C. Documentary

A documentary about rap legend The D.O.C. is premiering this summer, and it promises a heavyweight cast of Hip Hop stars. Directed by David Caplan, the aptly-titled The DOC chronicles the life and career of Tracy Lynn Curry, who rose to fame in the late ’80s and early ’90s as a platinum-selling rapper, songwriter for N.W.A, Dr. Dre, Eazy-E and others, and co-founder of Death Row Records.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Hello Magazine

CBS's Gayle King overcome with emotion following long-awaited moment

CBS star Gayle King has shared a sweet video of the emotional moment she "finally" met her co-anchor Nathaniel Burleson's wife. The pair met at a lunch gala and shared a fun video of each other, with Nate's wife Atoya exclaiming: "Look who I found!" "I am finally finally meeting...
NFL
Popculture

Albert Pujols Announces Divorce From Wife of 22 Years

Albert Pujols and his wife are getting a divorce. On Monday, the St. Louis Cardinals legend announced he and his wife, Deidre, are splitting up after 22 years of marriage, per the New York Post. This news is also happening as Deidre underwent successful brain surgery to remove a brain tumor.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kendrick Lamar
Footwear News

Dustin Johnson’s Wife Paulina Gretzky’s Glam Outfit Evolution: From Golf Courses to Red Carpets

Click here to read the full article. Although Paulina Gretzky is mostly known for being the Canadian Hockey player Wayne Gretzky’s daughter, over the years, she has shown that she knows how to make a statement with her style. The “Guns, Girls and Gambling” star was brought into the limelight when she starred in the film “In God We Trust” in 2000. Now, the wife of the American golfer Dustin Johnson, Gretzky continues to pull off looks while sitting on the sidelines and cheering him on to victory. And she’s currently bringing her standout style to the 2022 Masters Tournament. Keep reading...
TENNIS
Complex

Colorado Rockies Fan Filmed Punching Women in Brawl Outside Coors Field

Footage taken outside Coors Field in Denver shows a man in a Colorado Rockies hat attacking multiple women in a fight. In the footage, embedded above via TMZ, the man can be seen throwing punches in what appears to be a scuffle between Rockies and Dodgers fans, hitting multiple women in the face. The incident happened shortly after the Rockies’ victory. It’s still unknown if anyone sustained injuries, but one blow seemed to knock a woman to the ground. The man also punched someone else who was already on the ground.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022

Charles Barkley is a retired professional basketball player who is currently a sports analyst for TNT. He’s a former MVP and an 11-time All-Star in the NBA. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022. Charles Barkley’s net worth in...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rapper#Outfield#Stadiums#Baseball#Celebrities#Sports
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Yankees re-sign MLB veteran slugger

DETROIT — Derek Dietrich Is back. The Yankees have re-signed the 32-year-old journeyman, Baseball America’s Chris Hilburn-Trenkle first reported Monday. Dietrich made his season debut Tuesday, going hitless in three at-bats for Double-A Somerset. He walked and struck out twice. Dietrich played second base, and hit second behind top prospect Anthony Volpe. The Yankees had transferred Dietrich to Double-A from the organization’s Florida Complex League team.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Nike Responds After Tiger Woods Wearing FootJoy Golf Shoes Goes Viral

Click here to read the full article. There are a few athletes who are synonymous with Nike, and Tiger Woods is near the top of the list. So it was particularly jarring when the golf icon was spotted in something without Swoosh branding. With The Masters looming, Woods was photographed during a practice round at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga., on Sunday. However, he did not have Nike footwear laced up. Instead, the athlete was wearing a pair of all-black FootJoy shoes. The images got golf fans talking, although Woods has not addressed his FootJoy footwear — but Nike has. “Like...
AUGUSTA, GA
Carla St. Louis

Sasha Obama's Boyfriend is The Son of This Buckhead Actor

Sasha Obama and Clifton Powell Jr.The Daily Mail UK. (ATLANTA, Ga.) Sasha Obama's new boyfriend is the son of Hollywood actor and Buckhead resident, Clifton Powell. The Gen-Z romance comes as no surprise to fans of the Obama family. The First Lady Michelle Obama alluded to her daughters, Malia, 23, and Sasha, 20, being in relationships on an episode of the Ellen Show. "Now they are bringing grown men home," says Michelle. "Before it was just, like, pop bands. Now they have boyfriends and real lives."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
Hello Magazine

Katy Perry updates fans with baby number two news

Will she or won't she? Katy Perry has addressed pregnancy rumors with a brutally honest revelation about whether she's planning a second child with Orlando Bloom. The American Idol judge opened up to E! News when asked if the couple were expanding their brood anytime soon - and it appears work is getting in the way of baby number two.
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Roderick “Pooh” Clark Of R&B Group, Hi-Five, Dead At 49

Click here to read the full article. Roderick Clark, known formally as Pooh, a singer from the ’90s R&B group, Hi-Five, died at the age of 49 this past Sunday (April 17). Clark’s death was confirmed on the group’s official Instagram and fellow bandmate, Marcus Sanders. A cause of death was not disclosed. Sanders wrote on Facebook, “Roderick ‘Pooh’ Clark Feb 27, 1973- April 17, 2022 Rest In Peace My Brother,” alongside a video of himself and Clark.More from VIBE.comNicki Minaj Spins Blocks With Fivio Foreign In "We Go Up" Music VideoKelly Rowland To Play Marsai Martin's Mother In New Film...
MUSIC
Inside The Dodgers

Inside The Dodgers

Los Angeles, CA
2K+
Followers
557
Post
689K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on the Los Angeles Dodgers

 https://ww.si.com/mlb/dodgers

Comments / 0

Community Policy