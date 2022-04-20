Dodgers: Superstar Rapper Sits In Outfield With LA Diehard Fans

Superstar rapper Kendrick Lamar attended Tuesday's Dodgers game and sat in the outfield pavilion.

High profile stars attending Dodger games is nothing new. Los Angeles is loaded with celebrities who enjoy taking in a game at one of America's finest stadiums. But a star sighting on Tuesday night was a little bit different.

Most of the time, celebrities watch a Dodgers game from a VIP suite or just a row or two behind home plate, but rapper Kendrick Lamar sat with the people.

The 14-time Grammy Award winner and icon sat in the right-field pavilion seats and fans were quick to realize that they were sitting right next to hip hop royalty.

It is very, very rare that someone with the profile of Lamar would just sit in the outfield bleachers, but there he was. Taking in the game from a regular seat, in a regular section, with regular people.