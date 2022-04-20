Buck Showalter REALLY wanted to get out of the cold: 'If they tied the game up, I might have started crying'

Buck Showalter was very relieved that his Mets finished off a 3-1 win in the second game of Tuesday’s doubleheader with the Giants.

If the bullpen had faltered, and the game went into extra innings like the first game of the twin bill did, you would have seen a teary-eyed Showalter asking the baseball Gods why he had to spend any more time in the cold weather.

“If they had tied the game up, I might have started crying in the dugout,” Showalter said. “I’m just being serious.”

The New York City weather had a real feel of 36 degrees by the time the Mets began their doubleheader, and it didn’t warm up much in the afternoon. By night time, it was a chilly 45 degrees with some wind, but luckily, Max Scherzer was his usual dominant self and the offense did enough to relieve Showalter, who pulled some worn-out hand warmers out of his pockets when he got to the podium to speak to reporters after the game.

“The hand warmers broke into the sunflower seeds,” Showalter said. “I don’t know what chemicals are in here.”

