ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Buck Showalter REALLY wanted to get out of the cold: 'If they tied the game up, I might have started crying'

By Ryan Chichester
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oAeCv_0fEhSU3900

Buck Showalter was very relieved that his Mets finished off a 3-1 win in the second game of Tuesday’s doubleheader with the Giants.

If the bullpen had faltered, and the game went into extra innings like the first game of the twin bill did, you would have seen a teary-eyed Showalter asking the baseball Gods why he had to spend any more time in the cold weather.

“If they had tied the game up, I might have started crying in the dugout,” Showalter said. “I’m just being serious.”

The New York City weather had a real feel of 36 degrees by the time the Mets began their doubleheader, and it didn’t warm up much in the afternoon. By night time, it was a chilly 45 degrees with some wind, but luckily, Max Scherzer was his usual dominant self and the offense did enough to relieve Showalter, who pulled some worn-out hand warmers out of his pockets when he got to the podium to speak to reporters after the game.

“The hand warmers broke into the sunflower seeds,” Showalter said. “I don’t know what chemicals are in here.”

Follow Ryan Chichester on Twitter: @ryanchichester1

Follow WFAN on Social Media
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Buck Showalter
FanSided

New York Mets free agent Michael Conforto has new team if he wants

There has been plenty of curiosity surrounding Michael Conforto. The former New York Mets outfielder is still sitting in free agency, seemingly having overplayed his hand when he turned down the Mets’ extension offer last year. One would expect that he would be signed at any moment, but when that will actually happen? No one knows.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Get Out#Mets#Giants#Ryanchichester1 Follow
ESPN

The Philadelphia Phillies know you think they can't field -- Here's how they plan to win anyway

Dave Dombrowski knew the moment could go one of two ways. On April 11, 25-year-old third baseman Alec Bohm had made three errors in a game against the New York Mets, and the Philly crowd was showering him with boos. After Bohm was caught on camera mouthing 'I f---ing hate this place," the Philadelphia Phillies president was hopeful the leadership he acquired in the offseason would show up.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
The Spun

Ex-Giants Star Makes Opinion On Saquon Barkley Very Clear

Saquon Barkley’s career has sputtered since a transcendent 2018 rookie campaign. The running back hasn’t received much help from current New York Giants offensive linemen, but a former blocker came to his defense. On Thursday’s episode of NFL Network’s Good Morning Football, Shaun O’Hara supported Barkley while laying...
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
WFAN Sports Radio

WFAN Sports Radio

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
403K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from NYC, including the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Knicks and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wfan

Comments / 0

Community Policy