TMZ talks Kardashians in court, Ezra Miller arrested again

fox5dc.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTMZ's Michael Babcock joins Good Day DC...

www.fox5dc.com

TMZ.com

Blac Chyna's Mom Tokyo Toni Threatens Judge in Kardashian Lawsuit

Blac Chyna's mom, Tokyo Toni, may have taken her displeasure with the judge too far ... because she allegedly threatened him in her daughter's trial against the Kardashians. Tokyo went off on the judge while live streaming Tuesday on Instagram from just outside the courthouse where the civil case is underway. She says ... "I'm gonna get that judge." She's reacting to the judge booting her from the courtroom earlier in the day.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Kim Kardashian Puts Her Killer Curves Front And Center In A Skintight Latex Bustier Gown For 'The Kardashians' Premiere—Pete Davidson Can't Get Enough!

Less than one week after introducing Pete Davidson, 28, to her eldest daughter, North West, Kim Kardashian, 41, and her new beau made their first official public appearance as a couple, as they walked the red carpet together for the premiere of Hulu’s The Kardashians! And it was magical on so many levels!
CELEBRITIES
Ezra Miller
HollywoodLife

Kendall Jenner Storms Off After An Argument With Scott Disick In New ‘Kardashians’ Trailer

Things are going to get very heated on ‘The Kardashians.’ Kendall Jenner storms off after a fight with Scott Disick in a new trailer for the upcoming KarJenners series. The Kardashians will be bringing the drama in bigger and bolder ways when the new series premieres on Hulu. A new trailer for the show aired during the Oscars on March 27, and Kendall Jenner appears to get in a spat with Scott Disick. “I’m so over this, Scott. I’m out,” Kendall says before getting out of her seat and storming off.
CELEBRITIES
#Kardashian Family
HollywoodLife

Pete Davidson Kisses Kim Kardashian’s Neck In New PDA Photos After ‘Kardashians’ Premiere

Kim Kardashian posted a pair of photos of the pair getting some late night eats after the premiere of the new ‘Kardashians’ series. Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson grabbed a “late nite snack” in a new Instagram photo she posted on Monday April 11. The Saturday Night Live star passionately kissed her neck, as they snuggled up together in the booth of a restaurant. In the second photo lovingly gazed into his Kim’s eyes, as he wrapped his arms around her waste. Given the outfits that Kim, 41, and Pete, 28, were wearing, the photo must have been taken after the pair attended the premiere of Hulu’s upcoming Kardashians series.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Why She and Travis Barker Couldn’t Legally Marry in Las Vegas

Watch: Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barkers' Vegas Wedding PICS. During an April 6 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the Kardashians—including Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian—and the Jenners—including Kris Jenner and Kendall Jenner—discussed their family's biggest news of the week, which happened to be Kourtney and fiancé Travis Barker's Las Vegas wedding.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Carla St. Louis

Sasha Obama's Boyfriend is The Son of This Buckhead Actor

Sasha Obama and Clifton Powell Jr.The Daily Mail UK. (ATLANTA, Ga.) Sasha Obama's new boyfriend is the son of Hollywood actor and Buckhead resident, Clifton Powell. The Gen-Z romance comes as no surprise to fans of the Obama family. The First Lady Michelle Obama alluded to her daughters, Malia, 23, and Sasha, 20, being in relationships on an episode of the Ellen Show. "Now they are bringing grown men home," says Michelle. "Before it was just, like, pop bands. Now they have boyfriends and real lives."
Footwear News

Travis Barker’s Daughter Alabama Borrows Kourtney Kardashian’s Dress With Silver Heels for ‘The Kardashians’ Premiere

Click here to read the full article. Alabama Barker dug through Kourtney Kardashian’s closet for her latest look. Travis Barker’s daughter attended the premiere of “The Kardashians” alongside her dad and new stepmom on Thursday night in Los Angeles. The Hulu series, which comes after the end of their long-running E! series, chronicles the next chapter of one of the entertainment industry’s most influential families. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alabama Luella Barker (@alabamaluellabarker) To the event, Alabama wore a black dress from Kourtney’s closet. The Dolce & Gabbana black midi dress featured a strapless neckline as well...
LOS ANGELES, CA

