TMZ talks Kardashians in court, Ezra Miller arrested again

Blac Chyna's mom, Tokyo Toni, may have taken her displeasure with the judge too far ... because she allegedly threatened him in her daughter's trial against the Kardashians. Tokyo went off on the judge while live streaming Tuesday on Instagram from just outside the courthouse where the civil case is underway. She says ... "I'm gonna get that judge." She's reacting to the judge booting her from the courtroom earlier in the day.
Kim Kardashian was a little late to the party. The reality superstar, 41, along with her sisters Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kendall Jenner — as well as mom Kris Jenner — all visited Jimmy Kimmel Live! in Hollywood on Wednesday evening in preparation for the premiere of their new Hulu reality series The Kardashians.
Less than one week after introducing Pete Davidson, 28, to her eldest daughter, North West, Kim Kardashian, 41, and her new beau made their first official public appearance as a couple, as they walked the red carpet together for the premiere of Hulu’s The Kardashians! And it was magical on so many levels!
KRIS Jenner has INSISTED Kourtney Kardashian protect her $65M fortune with a prenup before her "real" wedding to Travis Barker. The famous pair reportedly tied the knot at the One Love Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas although without obtaining a marriage license. Kourtney, 42, and Travis, 46, said their "I...
Things are going to get very heated on ‘The Kardashians.’ Kendall Jenner storms off after a fight with Scott Disick in a new trailer for the upcoming KarJenners series. The Kardashians will be bringing the drama in bigger and bolder ways when the new series premieres on Hulu. A new trailer for the show aired during the Oscars on March 27, and Kendall Jenner appears to get in a spat with Scott Disick. “I’m so over this, Scott. I’m out,” Kendall says before getting out of her seat and storming off.
Scott Disick and his new girlfriend, Rebecca Donaldson, have made a very interesting red carpet debut. The couple held hands on the red carpet at the premiere of the new Hulu series, The Kardashians. Scott, 38, and Rebecca, 27, have recently been spotted out together, but this is their first...
From friends to lovers! Kourtney Kardashian told her and Travis Barker's romantic love story during the premiere episode of the Kardashians on Hulu, set to premiere on Thursday, April 14. “Travis is my boyfriend....
Kim Kardashian posted a pair of photos of the pair getting some late night eats after the premiere of the new ‘Kardashians’ series. Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson grabbed a “late nite snack” in a new Instagram photo she posted on Monday April 11. The Saturday Night Live star passionately kissed her neck, as they snuggled up together in the booth of a restaurant. In the second photo lovingly gazed into his Kim’s eyes, as he wrapped his arms around her waste. Given the outfits that Kim, 41, and Pete, 28, were wearing, the photo must have been taken after the pair attended the premiere of Hulu’s upcoming Kardashians series.
For years, fans of Keeping Up With the Kardashians have wondered why they’re seeing less and less of the youngest Kardashian sibling on their screens. And now, those questions have only been heightened after the premiere of the family’s new reality series, The Kardashians. So, why is Rob Kardashian not in The Kardashians?
Mike Tyson was involved in a violent altercation with a fellow passenger on an airplane Wednesday night, and the former heavyweight champion says the flurry of punches came in response to both verbal and physical harassment. Video footage that was obtained by TMZ shows Tyson repeatedly punching a man who...
Watch: Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barkers' Vegas Wedding PICS. During an April 6 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the Kardashians—including Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian—and the Jenners—including Kris Jenner and Kendall Jenner—discussed their family's biggest news of the week, which happened to be Kourtney and fiancé Travis Barker's Las Vegas wedding.
Sasha Obama and Clifton Powell Jr.The Daily Mail UK. (ATLANTA, Ga.) Sasha Obama's new boyfriend is the son of Hollywood actor and Buckhead resident, Clifton Powell. The Gen-Z romance comes as no surprise to fans of the Obama family. The First Lady Michelle Obama alluded to her daughters, Malia, 23, and Sasha, 20, being in relationships on an episode of the Ellen Show. "Now they are bringing grown men home," says Michelle. "Before it was just, like, pop bands. Now they have boyfriends and real lives."
Click here to read the full article. Alabama Barker dug through Kourtney Kardashian’s closet for her latest look.
Travis Barker’s daughter attended the premiere of “The Kardashians” alongside her dad and new stepmom on Thursday night in Los Angeles. The Hulu series, which comes after the end of their long-running E! series, chronicles the next chapter of one of the entertainment industry’s most influential families.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Alabama Luella Barker (@alabamaluellabarker)
To the event, Alabama wore a black dress from Kourtney’s closet. The Dolce & Gabbana black midi dress featured a strapless neckline as well...
During the second day of the ongoing trial between Blac Chyna and the Kardashian family, the former reality star and ex-fiancée of Rob Kardashian said her actions during their December 2016 altercation — including her wrapping a charging cord around his throat and grabbing his unloaded gun — were done in jest.
Kim Kardashian had the support of her boyfriend, Pete Davidson, at ‘The Kardashians’ premiere. Although they didn’t walk the red carpet together, they arrived at the event holding hands. Pete Davidson didn’t walk the red carpet at The Kardashians premiere, but she did show up to support...
Kris Jenner is going viral for a moment featured in the newest episode of "The Kardashians" on Hulu, and unfortunately, it's not for the right reasons. During one scene, the 66-year-old matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner clan wanted to speak with her daughter Khloe Kardashian in private, so she asked their driver in the front seat to leave them alone.
Comments / 0