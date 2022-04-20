Walmart Skip-Scan Trio Sought In Winter Haven

WINTER HAVEN, FL. – Police in Winter Haven are searching for a trio that skip-scanned their way to the door at a local Walmart.

Police say the three were at Walmart, located at 7450 Cypress Gardens Blvd, in Winter Haven and proceeded to select numerous items during their shopping spree.

Investigators say the trio went to the self-checkout and appeared to be scanning some items and bagging the rest, but none of the items were actually scanned and they left with no attempt to pay.

If you recognize these suspects, please contact the Winter Haven Police Dept. at 863-837-9459.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Heartland Crime Stoppers:

Call 1-800-226 TIPS (8477)

From your cell phone dial **TIPS

Or visit the website www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com and click on “Submit A Tip,”

Or download the free “P3tips” app on your smartphone or tablet.

You will always remain anonymous when you send a tip through Crime Stoppers and you are eligible for a cash reward if your information leads to an arrest.

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Tampa Area Local News , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsl etter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Downloa d The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .