New Melle, MO

Boone Country Garden Club Updates

Boone Country Connection
 2 days ago

The Boone Country Garden Club's annual spring plant sale will be held on Saturday, May 7, at the New Melle Country Market. Come by and purchase some of our lovely homegrown plants generously donated by...

boonecountryconnection.com

FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Garden Club Hosting Plant & Secret Garden Boutique on May 7

FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham Garden Club’s Plant and Secret Garden Boutique will take place on May 7 at Cushing Memorial Building. “Our energetic and dedicated designer-members are creating a vibrant plant sale with many plants culled from member’s gardens and include perennials, annuals and native plants. We expect our sale to add a rush of color and enhance the beauty of many MetroWest gardens this Spring. This is our club’s first Plant Sale since COVID side-lined the club’s annual plant sale so we have an abundance of plants to offer,” said the Garden Club.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
BobVila

12 Bulbs to Plant in the Spring for Showstopping Summer Blooms

Add drama to flower beds and patio containers with colorful summer flowering bulbs. Depending on your planting zone, some summer flower bulbs may require a little more work than the typical spring bulb because they are tender perennials that won’t survive freezing temperatures. If you want them to bloom again next summer, you’ll have to dig them up in the fall and store them through the winter until spring, which is when to plant summer bulbs.
GARDENING
The Guardian

No outdoor space? Why you don’t need a garden to garden

We’re a nation of gardeners, but, according to the Office for National Statistics, one in eight British households have no garden. If you live in one of these 3.3 million garden-less homes, but feel the need to get your hands muddy, there’s good news: you don’t need a garden to garden.
GARDENING
City
Defiance, MO
City
New Melle, MO
Bring Me The News

List of 2022 spring plant sales in the Twin Cities

After the seemingly never-ending winter, we're finally approaching spring planting season – and there's no shortage of major plant sales in the Twin Cities where green-fingered residents can stock up. Here's a look at some of the plant sales happening in the Twin Cities this spring. (This list will...
ANOKA COUNTY, MN
Times Leader

Leadership Northeast hosts annual cocktail party

WILKES-BARRE — It was a beautiful setting for Leadership Northeast’s annual cocktail party. Folks gathered under the canopy at the Westmoreland Club Outdoor Patio for food, drinks, music and conversation, and fundraising for a worthy cause amidst the sunny, breezy backdrop of an April evening. The event typically...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Real Homes

How to level a yard – fix a bumpy lawn or sloped garden yourself

Learning how to level a yard is a vital backyard maintenance step whether you’re landscaping the entire space, preparing to lay a patio or deck, or rescuing a bumpy lawn. Bumpy lawns can be unsightly and make it tricky to mow your lawn, are a trip hazard and can ruin the aesthetics of your garden. A level lawn is also a really important factor for drainage; holes and low areas can collect water which may cause lawn disease.
GARDENING
The Oregonian

Plant sales, swaps and workshops to add to your gardening calendar

Events are free unless noted. Please email calendar submissions at least two weeks in advance to events@oregonian.com. Leach Botanical Garden Tour: 1:30 p.m. Fridays and noon Saturdays through April. Learn about the garden’s history, heritage trees, seasonal plants, habitat restoration and more. Register at leachgarden.org; Leach Botanical Garden, 6704 S.E. 122nd Ave.
PORTLAND, OR
Agriculture Online

Spring-flowering bulb foliage

I have a garden chock-full of bulbs that produce beautiful flowers every spring. Unfortunately, once the flowers are done blooming, the fading foliage makes it look like a garden full of sickly plants. I resist the temptation to cut back the leaves because they’re very important if I want to see healthy flowers from those bulbs again next year.
GARDENING
103GBF

Why You Shouldn’t Mow Your Lawn Until June In Indiana

Have you had the chance to mow your lawn for the first time this spring? If not, you might as well hold off until June. My lawn is embarrassing right now. I have never had the grass this high. It seems like every day I am off work, it's rainy or the lawn is still too wet to mow. Like many, I take pride in my lawn and try my best to keep it looking nice. However, if you drove by my house right now, you might think otherwise. That being said, I think I might have found the perfect excuse aside from the actual reason why it hasn't been mowed. I'm helping the environment!
EVANSVILLE, IN
thespruce.com

All About Gravel Gardens

The gravel garden is a relatively new concept initially introduced in England in the 19th century with biodiversity and sustainability as guiding principles for the design. If you think of garden design as a form of art, this garden offers a truly blank canvas. A gravel garden evokes a sense of structured beauty with rock as a clean and defined background for the shape, texture, and color of plants along with other garden elements.
GARDENING
purewow.com

15 Gardening Books Perfect for Newbies and Seasoned Green Thumbs Alike

PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. From potentially improving your mood to burning some calories, taking on gardening has plenty of upsides, but getting started is...
GARDENING
Domaine

How to Plant a Prolific Indoor Herb Garden

Cooking with fresh, fragrant herbs is one of the most delicious ways to take your favorite recipes to the next level. Planting your own indoor herb garden is one of the easiest (and most affordable) ways to get your hands on them. Growing your own herbs indoors is super simple,...
GARDENING
Shropshire Star

Nature lovers urged to enjoy spring blossom spectacle

Saturday marks the National Trust’s #BlossomWatch Day. Nature lovers are being urged to enjoy the fleeting seasonal spectacle of spring blossom to help boost their wellbeing. Saturday marks the National Trust’s #BlossomWatch Day – now in its second year – which involves the widespread sharing of images of spring...
LIFESTYLE

