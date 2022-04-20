ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Port Richey, FL

Pasco Sheriff Searching For Missing-Runaway 16-Year-Old Last Seen April 19 In New Port Richey

By Local - Liz Shultz
 2 days ago
PASCO COUNTY, FL. – Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are currently searching for Bridget Murphy, a missing-runaway 16-year-old. Murphy is 4’11”, approx. 145 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes.

Deputies say Murphy was last seen around 7 p.m. on April 19 in the Sunhigh Dr. area of New Port Richey.

Murphy was last seen wearing a blue and white striped crop top polo, black leggings with lace front, and yellow crocs.

If you have any information on Murphy’s whereabouts, please call the Pasco Sheriff’s Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7. You can also report tips online at PascoSheriff.com/tips .

The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

