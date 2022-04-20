ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shoulder injury rules Gloucestershire’s Naseem Shah out for a month

By NewsChain Sport
 2 days ago
Gloucestershire’s marquee overseas signing Naseem Shah has been ruled out of action for the next month with a shoulder injury.

The 19-year-old Pakistan seamer, one of the most exciting new arrivals on the domestic circuit this season, managed just 11 overs on his debut against Northamptonshire before picking up the problem that will see him sidelined until late May.

Naseem will miss this week’s LV= County Championship Division One clash at Lancashire, as well as games against Surrey, Hampshire and Somerset before a planned return for the start of the Vitality Blast T20 campaign.

A statement from the club read: “Following discussions between the medical teams of both Gloucestershire and the Pakistan Cricket Board, it has been decided that a period of workload management is in Naseem’s best interest to allow him to get back to full fitness as quickly and safely as possible.

“The reduction in first-team involvement, following a busy period of PSL and Test match appearances during the winter, prior to joining Gloucestershire, will allow him to undergo a sustained period of rest and recovery.”

#Gloucestershire#Vitality Blast T20#Psl#Test
