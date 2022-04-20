ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I asked for a cute sun tattoo – but what I got is WONKY as hell and left me in tears

By Olivia Burke
 2 days ago

A YOUNG woman was left mortified after asking a tattoo artist for a cute sun tattoo and leaving with a wonky design.

Chloe Jensen booked in for the simple inking but was left less than impressed when they managed to muck it up.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yFUBr_0fEhPO2E00
Chloe Jensen was left mortified by her messy tattoo Credit: TikTok
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ekfkI_0fEhPO2E00
She shared the image of the sun she based her design on Credit: TikTok

She showed the tattoo artist a plain outline of the sun with curvy rays dancing around it.

The student thought the colourless tatt would compliment another "pretty" inking she previously had done.

Chloe shared a TikTok video paired with an audio clip that says "this is what I wanted" while showing the plain sun tattoo she based her design on.

But she was horrified after the tattoo artist left her with a messy lopsided inking that barely resembled the one she had asked for.

Chloe added a photo of her slapdash sunshine as the voiceover announced "this is what I got".

The shaky-looking sun had awry, unsymmetrical rays beaming from it, giving the appearance of tentacles.

The unsteady tattoo artist even seemed to have accidentally misjudged the size of one of them - so instead left a sloppy mark in the middle.

Chloe told social media users she was "literally crying" over her crooked inking, but joked "it's okay you can laugh."

She reassured her followers it was hidden in a place the sun doesn't shine so could hide it pretty well for the time being.

The student continued: "It’s hidden, I went to literally the same place as my pretty tattoo, I could easily get it covered or fixed, and it looks a lot better after it healed.

"I'm just trying to get TikTok famous!"

One person commented: "I know we got a refund and a free cover up coming!"

While another reassured her: "Cry bestie it's okay."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1edCPw_0fEhPO2E00
Chloe then inserted an image of her sloppy inking that barely resembled her request Credit: TikTok

And a third wrote: "Oh my..."

The audio Chloe used has commonly been seen on a number of other 'fail' videos.

People share examples of 'what they expected' vs 'what they got'.

If you enjoy having a laugh at tattoo fails, why not take a look at this woman's dainty flower inking - which looked a complete mess.

She revealed a bunched row of messy, awkwardly drawn flowers in a hilarious TikTok video.

And this bloke decided to beat the supermarket checkouts by getting his reward card TATTOOED on him.

Ralph Rivera wanted to save time in the store so got the barcode permanently inked onto his arm.

