The Daily Money: Mask mandate fight may not be over; how Netflix lost 200,000 subscribers

In this photo illustration a computer and a mobile phone screen display the Netflix logo on March 31, 2020 in Arlington, Virginia. Olivier Dourliery, AFP via Getty Images

New to the newsletter? Subscribe to The Daily Money to get the best consumer and financial news from USA TODAY delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. And give our news-inspired Spotify playlist a listen. It features every song quoted here.

Happy Wednesday, Daily Money readers. Jayme Deerwester here with you.

Not so fast? DOJ may appeal mask decision

The Justice Department said Tuesday that it plans to appeal a federal judge’s ruling that voided the federal mask mandate for travelers if the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention believe masking remains necessary.

"The department continues to believe that the order requiring masking in the transportation corridor is a valid exercise of the authority Congress has given CDC to protect the public health," the Justice Department said in a statement . "If CDC concludes that a mandatory order remains necessary for the public’s health after that assessment, the Department of Justice will appeal the district court’s decision.”

Airlines and other travel-related companies dropped their mask mandates after U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle's ruling Monday and the Transportation Security Administration's decision to no longer enforce the mandate.

📰 More headlines you can't miss 📰

SPRING BREAK IN UKRAINE: JustAnswer CEO and family spent vacation delivering aid to employees affected by invasion.

BRIDAL BARGAIN: California woman goes viral for $47 wedding dress, $500 nuptials.

ELON MUSK, COUCH SURFER? Tesla CEO says he doesn't own a home and bunks with friends.

TECH TIP: How to change Facebook passwords if someone's tried accessing your account.

24 HOURS, 5 RESTAURANTS: Our sprint through the San Diego food scene.

📺 Netflix: Not so chill after latest quarterly report 📺

Netflix has suffered the first loss in worldwide subscribers in a decade , deepening troubles that have been mounting since a surge from a locked-down audience during the pandemic’s early stages began to fade.

How bad is it? Management predicted a conservative gain of 2.5 million subscribers. Instead, Netflix reported its customer base fell by 200,000 subscribers during the January-March period, according to a quarterly report released Tuesday.

"The big COVID boost to streaming obscured the picture until recently," co-CEO Reed Hastings said in a letter to investors . Another culprit is widespread password sharing, he said. Hastings estimated that Netflix is being shared with over 100 million households worldwide, with about 30 million in the U.S and Canada.

Hastings also hinted that new features that would force users to pay in order to share passwords with people outside their home would be coming to the U.S. within a year.

🎧 Mood music 🎧

Today's track, Macklemore and Ryan Lewis ' " Thrift Shop ," goes out to that cash-conscious California bride and her chic $47 wedding gown.

"I am stunting and flossin'. And saving my money and I'm hella happy."

LISTEN WHILE YOU WORK: You can hear just about every song quoted in the newsletter on the Daily Money Mood Music playlist on Spotify .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: The Daily Money: Mask mandate fight may not be over; how Netflix lost 200,000 subscribers