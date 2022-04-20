ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince Harry praises son Archie's 'cheekiness' and says the 2-year-old interrupts his and Meghan Markle's Zoom calls

By Rebecca Cohen,Anneta Konstantinides
Insider
 2 days ago
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and their baby son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor pictured on September 25, 2019 in Cape Town, South Africa.

Toby Melville/Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage

  • Prince Harry said his son Archie interrupts his and Meghan Markle's calls when they work from home.
  • He said it's really hard to work from home because it's difficult to separate work from your kids.
  • He also praised his son's "cheekiness" and said "cheekiness is something that keeps you alive."

Prince Harry said his son, Archie, has the same "cheekiness" he does, and that the 2-year-old interrupts his and wife Meghan Markle's Zoom calls when they work from home.

In a new interview with Hoda Kotb that aired on the "Today" show Tuesday , Harry said an average day in his life "revolves around my kids as much as humanly possible."

In addition to Archie, Harry and Markle share a daughter, Lillibet, named for his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth.

But even though he pays such close attention to his kids, he added that working from home is not "all it's cracked up to be."

"It's really hard when your kids and you are in the same place. It's really hard to separate the work from them," Harry told Kotb.

"They kind of overlap," he added. "Archie spends more time interrupting our Zoom calls than anybody else."

"But he also gets us off them as well, so that's a nice thing," he joked.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry with their first child, Archie.

Toby Melville/Getty Images

Kotb then asked Prince Harry if Archie shares his personality and whether his son has a little bit of his "cheeky thing."

"I think so," he told Kotb. "I think the cheekiness is something that keeps you alive. There's so much to be happy about in the outside world, but there's also so much to worry about."

Last year, Harry revealed that he would video chat the Queen and his grandfather Prince Philip, who died in April 2021 .

During an appearance on "The Late Late Show," Harry told host James Corden that his grandparents had seen Archie "running around" during their Zoom calls. He also revealed that, instead of leaving meetings, Prince Philip would slam his laptop shut to hang up .

"He just goes 'doof'!" Harry said, mimicking shutting a laptop.

The Duke of Sussex and Queen Elizabeth II at the wedding of Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston in May 2019.

Steve Parson/Getty Images

Speculation about Harry's relationship with his family has been rife since he stepped down as a senior royal member, moved to California, and sat down for a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey .

But the Duke of Sussex has continued to praise his grandmother , revealing during his "Today" interview that he and Markle paid her a visit before the Invictus Games .

"Being with her, it was great, it was just so nice to see her," Harry told Kotb. "She's on great form. She's always got a great sense of humor with me, and I'm just making sure that she's, you know, protected, and got the right people around her."

"We have a really special relationship," he added. "We talk about things she can't talk about with anyone else."

Read the original article on Insider

