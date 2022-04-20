ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Toronto Blue Jays vs Boston Red Sox 4/20/2022 Picks Predictions Previews

tonyspicks.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Toronto Blue Jays are set to meet the Boston Red Sox in game two of a three-game interleague series this Wednesday night at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts. Toronto traveled to Boston last Tuesday to open a set with the Red Sox. So far, the Blue Jays remain empty-handed as...

www.tonyspicks.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Red Sox vs. Rays Prediction and Odds for Friday, April 22

The Boston Red Sox dropped their final game of their series with the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday, and they will now face another divisional rival in the Tampa Bay Rays in a weekend tilt. Former Ray Michael Wacha will take on Corey Kluber, and both pitchers come into this...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
UPI News

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora tests positive for COVID-19

April 21 (UPI) -- Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the team's upcoming three-game road trip against the Tampa Bay Rays that begins Friday. Cora, who is vaccinated and boosted, has been dealing with mild COVID-19 symptoms, according to the team. He had...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

J.D. Martinez leaves Red Sox-Blue Jays game with apparent injury

Already dealing with COVID-19 related absences, the Boston Red Sox are now be contending with an injury to one of their top hitters. Designated hitter J.D. Martinez left Wednesday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays after pulling up lame into second base on a leadoff double to begin the bottom of the third inning, slowing down far before reaching the bag due to what the team called left adductor tightness.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

3 Takeaways from Kevin Gausman's Masterpiece, Blue Jays Win Over Red Sox

Kevin Gausman could hardly watch the final pitches from the dugout. Peaking over teammates' shoulders, Gausman celebrated as Vladimir Guerrero Jr. took the ball to first himself, helping Jordan Romano work out of a jam and securing Toronto's win. “It was a little nerve-wracking,” Gausman said on the broadcast after...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Verdugo
Person
Rafael Devers
Person
Nick Pivetta
FOX Sports

Astros open 3-game series with the Blue Jays

LINE: Astros -168, Blue Jays +145; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros host the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday to open a three-game series. Houston has a 6-6 record overall and a 1-2 record in home games. The Astros have hit 14 total home runs to rank fifth in the majors.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Red Sox#The Toronto Blue Jays#The Blue Jays#The Boston Red Sox
ClutchPoints

2 Red Sox overreactions after 2 weeks of 2022 MLB season

The Boston Red Sox entered the 2022 campaign with mixed emotions. The team failed to add much in the way of starting pitching and even lost Eduardo Rodriguez which thinned out their rotation. However, they were fresh off of a 2021 postseason appearance and signed star free agent Trevor Story.
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Orioles visit the Angels to begin 3-game series

LINE: Angels -185, Orioles +159; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels host the Baltimore Orioles on Friday to begin a three-game series. Los Angeles has a 3-3 record at home and an 8-4 record overall. Angels hitters have a collective .409 slugging percentage to rank fourth in the AL.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Minnesota Twins
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
NJ.com

Yankees, Tigers lineups Wednesday: Joey Gallo sits, Aaron Judge in CF, Luis Severino pitching

DETROIT — Here are the lineups for the Yankees and the Tigers before Wednesday’s game at Comerica Park on Wednesday. PITCH PERFECT: Yankees pitchers have posted a 2.48 ERA (101.2IP, 28ER) and 112K in 11 games this season…own the best ERA in the AL and the third-best in the Majors, trailing only New York-NL (2.36) and San Francisco (2.36)…have held opponents to a .198 BA (73-for-369), the best mark in the AL and the second-best in the Majors, trailing only New York-NL (.186). Rank fourth in the Majors in K/9.0IP (9.91, third in the AL), sixth in strikeouts (112, second in AL) and seventh in WHIP (1.14, third in AL). Their 2.48 ERA is their lowest ERA through 11 games since posting a 2.06 ERA in their first 11G in 1964. Have held opponents to a .118/.234/.204 (11-for-93) slash line with 2 doubles, 2HR, 20RBI, 13BB/2IBB and 2HP with RISP. Have allowed 2R-or-fewer in six of their 11 games this season…marks the first time since 2008 the Yankees have allowed 2R-or-fewer in at least six of their first 11G (also six games).
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy