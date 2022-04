The Rotary Club of Annapolis has announced that Let’s Chow will be the beneficiary of its Black Tie & Diamonds gala in 2022. A single organization is selected each year to receive proceeds from the fundraiser in order to make a significant impact on its mission. This year Rotary is proud to support the work of Let’s Chow, a nonprofit founded by Jordan Foley USNA ’12, to help veterans bridge the gap between leaving the service and entering the culinary industry. Let’s Chow provides cooking therapy, cookware donations, culinary education, and business advice for an aspiring food truck or restaurant owners. To learn more see www.letschow.org.

ANNAPOLIS, MD ・ 10 DAYS AGO