Spartanburg County, SC

Three people die in crash, including mother and daughter

By Rob Jones
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fIkkn_0fEhNchM00

Special counselors are available at Spartanburg County's Wellford Academy of Science and Technology, as the District Five school's staff and students mourn the loss of a teaching assistant and her daughter, a first-grader at the school.

They both died in Tuesday afternoon's crash on Highway 29 that also claimed the life of the other driver. 30 year old Megan Jackson Barnett, her six-year-old daughter, Briley, and 43-year old Jackolane Mattison of Lyman were all pronounced dead at the scene.

The wreck happened near Tucapau Road a few minutes before 5 PM. Wellford Police and the Highway Patrol are still investigating the accident. Spartanburg County and Wellford Academy officials issued a statement saying, "The district sends its deepest condolences to the Barnett family, and asks that the community keep them in their thoughts and prayers.”

