Prince Harry says security issues may prevent him from attending the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, but he wants his kids to meet her

Queen Elizabeth II, Meghan Markle, and Prince Harry. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Prince Harry said his attendance at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee depends on security.

Speaking to Today, he said he's "trying to make it possible" for his kids to meet the Queen.

The prince has been unable to access police protection in the UK since he stepped back.

The Duke of Sussex said he and Meghan Markle may be unable to attend Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations due to security issues.

Prince Harry sat down for an exclusive interview with NBC News' "Today" show to promote The Invictus Games , a sporting tournament that he founded for wounded service personnel that's currently taking place in The Hague, the Netherlands.

The Duke of Sussex being interviewed on the "Today" show. NBC News/Today

During the interview, Harry spoke to Hoda Kotb about his relationship with the British monarch and addressed speculation about whether he would attend the Jubilee weekend in June to celebrate her 70 years on the throne.

"I don't know yet. There's lots of things with security issues and everything else," Harry said. "This is what I'm trying to do, trying to make it possible that I can get my kids to meet her."

Harry and Markle's eldest son, Archie Harrison, was born in London in May 2019. The couple relocated to the US less than a year after his birth. Their second child, Lilibet — who was named after the Queen — was born in Santa Barbara in June last year.

There are a number of events scheduled for the Jubilee weekend, which falls on the first weekend in June, including Trooping the Colour, a military parade watched by the royal family on the palace balcony. There will also be a service of thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral.

The Telegraph previously reported that the couple had been invited to attend the celebrations . If they opt to attend, they will be left out of some of the celebrations because they're non-working royals, the outlet reports.

In September, Harry appealed for a judicial review of a government decision that barred him from personally paying for police protection while in the UK, Insider reported in January. The couple gave up their right to publicly-funded security when they resigned from royal duties in April 2020.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex personally fund a private security team for their family, yet that security cannot replicate the necessary police protection needed while in the UK. In the absence of such protection, Prince Harry and his family are unable to return to his home," read a statement issued by the prince's spokesperson at the time.