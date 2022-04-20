The Only Podcast (4-20-22) — Spring Fever

Iowa Hawkeyes senior guard Connor McCaffery has announced he will use his extra year of eligibility. Players were granted extra years of eligibility if they played during the 2020-21 season due to how the season was impacted by the Coronavirus. McCaffery plays big minutes for the Hawkeyes and despite the numbers not jumping off the page he is an important vocal leader on the team. McCaffery is the son of Iowa Hawkeyes Head Coach Fran McCaffery.
INDIANAPOLIS – While Indianapolis will be home to the next three Big Ten Football Championship Games, the Circle City won’t serve as host to the men’s or women’s conference basketball tournaments. The 2023 Men’s Basketball Tournament will be held at Chicago’s United Center (March 8-12, 2023), while the Women’s Basketball Tournament will move to Minneapolis’ […]
Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo recently gained some bulletin board material when he wasn’t even named a finalist for this season’s Defensive Player of the Year award. Adebayo called the snub disrespectful, and he’ll surely use it as motivation going forward. It’s not the first time he’s...
The Raiders’ community received sad news on Thursday. Daryle Lamonica, a former NFL quarterback, has reportedly passed away. He was 80 years old. Lamonica was a Clovis, Calif. native. He became an All-State quarterback at Clovis High School and later played college football at Notre Dame. He’d end up getting drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the 24th round of the 1963 AFL Draft. He spent four years in Buffalo, mostly riding the bench, until he joined the Raiders in 1967.
"Royal Stud" Adam Windsor has passed away at age 41. Slam Wrestling reports that he passed away due to heart issues. Windsor trained at Dory Funk Jr.’s Funkin Conservatory. “So gutted to here yet another great guy has passed away that I had the pleasure of working with on Wrestle Aid ChampionShip in 2014 after losing Tony Banger Walsh recently to learn that Adam Windsor passed away this morning in Florida is so sad and are thought go out to his family and friends,” posted wrestler John Nursall. “Had the pleasure put him in a match his 1st home town match with Muscles Mansfield vs Old school Bob Barratt and Keith Myatt and what a great show they put on.”
Over the weekend, Jordan Spieth got back into the winner’s circle by taking down Patrick Cantlay in a playoff to win the RBC Heritgae. Not long after the victory, Spieth received a message from one of the game’s best. Jack Nicklaus took some time earlier this week to congratulate Jordan on his win and becoming a father.
The Iowa women’s golf team will head to the 2022 Big Ten Golf Championship at the Fox Chapel Golf Club in Pittsburgh this weekend. The three-day event, with one round per day, will begin Friday morning at 7:30. Saturday and Sunday’s rounds will start at 7:30 and 7 a.m., respectively. Live scoring will be available on Golfstat.com.
On Thursday, August 11, the Field of Dreams will play host to its second-ever Major League Baseball game. Two days before that, on Tuesday, August 9, the minor leagues will get in on the action as two Eastern Iowa clubs will "throwback" to a classic era from over a century ago.
== Friday — Minnesota Twins vs. Chicago White Sox — pre-game 6:30, first pitch 7:10. == Saturday — Minnesota Twins vs. Chicago White Sox — pre-game 2:30, first pitch 3:10. == Sunday — Minnesota Twins vs. Chicago White Sox — Inside Twins 12:00, pre-game 12:30, first...
Iowa baseball took down Bradley, 15-8, on Tuesday afternoon to complete the two-game season sweep against the Braves. While the Hawkeye bullpen faltered, Iowa’s offense put up 15 runs on 16 hits. The first five innings saw both teams trading runs. Iowa struck first with an RBI single from...
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Washington scored a run in the 8th inning to beat Morton, 1-0, in a first-place showdown in Mid-Illini Conference baseball at Wisher Field on Tuesday. Metamora beat Dunlap, 4-3, to keep pace with Washington. Both schools are undefeated in Mid-Illini play. Normal Community, Limestone, IVC, Brimfield and Midwest Central were among […]
