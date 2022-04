Surry Central High School is teaming up with the Surry County Office of Substance Abuse Recovery to host an Addiction Awareness Week from April 25- 29. The school has partnered with many community members to help bring information and awareness about addiction and recovery to the students there. During the week, there will be guest speakers, contests, and classroom activities to educate and inform students by reading addiction stories, information on how to get help, and resources available in our county for an opportunity for life-long recovery.

SURRY COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO