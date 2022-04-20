ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Red Sox Celebrate Life And Career Of Jerry Remy At Fenway Park

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lIhNf_0fEhMToK00

BOSTON (CBS) — Wednesday night was a special and emotional evening at Fenway Park. The Red Sox honored the late Jerry Remy ahead of their game against the Toronto Blue Jays with a tribute ceremony for the former player and broadcaster.

The team celebrated the life and career of Remy, who spent over 40 years in the Boston organization as a player, coach and broadcaster. Remy passed away at the age of 68 last October following a long battle with lung cancer.

The Remy family was in attendance, with Remy’s children — Jordan and Jenna — throwing out the first pitch. Sean McDonough, Remy’s former broadcast partner, and NESN’s Tom Caron shared stories and cracked jokes about their time with Remy. Caron started his tribute with Remy’s famous “Buenos Noches, amigos.”

Remy played for the Red Sox for seven seasons, from 1978-84, and many of his teammates were in attendance on Wednesday night. That group included Carl Yastrzemski, Bob Stanley, Fred Lynn, Jim Rice, Rick Burleson, Dwight Evans and Dennis Eckersley.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JY1bA_0fEhMToK00

Former players Bob Stanley, Jim Rice, Dwight Evans, Rick Burleson and Dennis Eckersley react as former left fielder Carl Yastrzemski is introduced during a pre-game ceremony for Jerry Remy. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images)

All of the sideline reporters who worked with Remy, including WBZ-TV’s Dan Roche, were at the ceremony.

The Red Sox have worn a black patch with Remy’s name and No. 2 on their jerseys this season. All fans attending Wednesday’s game received one of those patches when they entered the ballpark.

The television broadcast booth at Fenway Park has also been named the Jerry Remy Booth in his honor, and a bouquet of flowers sat with his photo in the booth ahead of last week’s home opener at Fenway.

Remy began his career as a broadcaster on Red Sox games in 1988, and was enshrined in the Red Sox Hall of Fame in 2006.

Comments / 3

Related
Boston

Here’s why Don Orsillo wasn’t part of the Jerry Remy tribute

Orsillo was notably left out of the Red Sox' ceremony honoring Remy, Orsillo's former broadcast partner, on Thursday night. On a night at Fenway Park where the focus was supposed to be on a tribute to the late Jerry Remy, the Red Sox were caught in a maelstrom of backlash after Don Orsillo, Remy’s play-by-play partner on NESN’s game broadcasts for 15 years, tweeted that the team did not use a video message he had put together.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
Q 105.7

Ten New York Yankees’ Players Who Were Arrested, and Why

Even the most high-profile, well-known athletes share one common trait with the rest of us: they're human beings, too. To err is human. Making mistakes is just part of the game for all of us, and just because you're on the field every day during the summer, doesn't mean you're immune to making mistakes. When your mistake goes over the line, however, you've broken the law, and a handful of former New York Yankees' players have found themselves in hot water over the years.
MLB
NJ.com

Ex-Mets reliever arrested, charged with DUI

Toronto Blue Jays pitching coach Pete Walker is in hot water after being arrested early Friday in Florida for driving under the influence. The Athletic reports Walker was booked at 2:02 a.m. ET and released on $500 bond. He returned to the Blue Jays for their spring training game Saturday...
MLB
Q 105.7

Ex-Mets Star Gets Unwanted Interest From New York Baseball Team

Two weeks ago, the New York Yankees offered outfielder Aaron Judge $230 million to remain in the Bronx for the next 7 years. Judge said no. The surprising answer reminded many Mets fans of a similar situation involving one of their stars during spring training of 2021. Now that former Mets player is getting offers from teams he doesn't really want to hear from.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Rice
Person
Jerry Remy
Person
Dennis Eckersley
Person
Fred Lynn
Person
Tom Caron
Person
Sean Mcdonough
Person
Carl Yastrzemski
CBS Boston

Hurley: By Excluding Don Orsillo From Jerry Remy Ceremony, Red Sox And NESN Make Ugly Error

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — NESN’s Tom Caron spoke to the Fenway Park crowd and the TV viewing audience from the Jerry Remy ceremony on Wednesday night, telling everybody that their relationship with Jerry Remy was very real. For 30 years, multiple generations of New England baseball fans welcomed Jerry into their living rooms every night. Caron said that those of us who only knew Remy from television actually knew him just as well as those who knew him in real life. And he was right. Yet, while those three to four hour nightly windows allowed us all to love Remy,...
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

Red Sox make bad situation worse with their Don Orsillo excuses

Red Sox make excuses for Don Orsillo’s absence from Jerry Remy ceremony. The Boston Red Sox are making a bad situation worse. Instead of gritting their teeth and simply apologizing for leaving Don Orsillo out of their Jerry Remy tribute night on Wednesday, they’re disseminating non-answers and excuses, even going so far as to blame Orsillo and several other beloved Red Sox legends. Their strategy comes as no surprise to anyone familiar with the organization’s many missteps, but in this particular instance, it’s in very poor taste.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hall Of Fame#Red Sox Nation#Fenway#The Red Sox#The Toronto Blue Jays#Nesn#Boston Red Sox Getty#Wbz Tv
The Spun

Report: What Happened With Don Orsillo, Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox honored late broadcaster Jerry Remy last night, but there was one glaring omission from the proceedings: Remy’s longtime partner, Don Orsillo. Orsillo called Red Sox games from 2001-15, with Remy working alongside him for a decade. Then, following the 2015 season, the Red Sox controversially decided to let Orsillo walk, and since then he’s in the booth for the San Diego Padres.
BOSTON, MA
Golf Digest

The Oakland Athletics’ record-low attendance on Wednesday is absolutely embarrassing and totally by design

For years, the Tampa Bay Rays have been owners of baseball’s most-viral lack of fans. Sports media has chortled repeatedly at the empty seats, while owner Stuart Sternberg has roasted his own franchise for its attendance and repeatedly threatened to move the team to Montreal, a city that didn’t like baseball all that much in the first place. The perception that “Rays Fans” are more concept than actual entity is certainly earned, but as it turns out, they’re not even bottom of the barrel in terms of turnout. Not quite.
OAKLAND, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
NESN

Red Sox’s Garrett Whitlock To Make First Career Start Saturday Vs. Rays

The Boston Red Sox are going to take their top arm in the bullpen and use him as a starter on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays. Red Sox bench coach Will Venable, who is serving as acting manager since Alex Cora tested positive for COVID-19, told reporters prior to Friday night’s series opener that Garrett Whitlock will get the start on the mound in the middle matchup of the three-game set, according to The Boston Globe’s Julian McWilliams.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Miguel Cabrera’s 6-word remark on looming milestone will leave Tigers fans in tears

Detroit Tigers star first baseman Miguel Cabrera is on the verge of joining an extremely elite statistical group in the MLB, as he is only a hit away from becoming the newest member of the 3,000-hit club. There’s a big chance that Cabrera will finally hit the milestone this Wednesday against the New York Yankees in the third leg of a four-game home-stand, and when he was asked about his feeling about the virtually inevitable feat, Miggy sounded emotional.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Cubs trade for reliever Sean Newcomb in deal with Braves

In three appearances this season for Atlanta, Newcomb has allowed four runs off seven hits with a 7.20 ERA in five innings pitched. The 28-year-old Newcomb was the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim's first-round draft pick in 2014. Before playing his first major league game, Newcomb was traded in 2015 to Atlanta in a deal that included Andrelton Simmons.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
50K+
Followers
23K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy