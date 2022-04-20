ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colma, CA

3 Injured In Early Wednesday Morning Colma Shooting

 3 days ago
File photo of crime scene tape. (Rob Kim/Getty Images)

COLMA (CBS SF) — Three people were injured, including two victims undergoing surgery, in an early Wednesday morning shooting in Colma that shut down Hillside Boulevard between Serramonte Boulevard and Lawndale Boulevard.

Colma police said officers responded to the 2300 block of Hillside Boulevard at 3:25 a.m. to investigate reports of shots being fired.

Upon arrival, the officers discovered evidence of the shooting and a man suffering from non-gunshot related injuries. He was treated at the scene.

During a check with local hospitals, the officers learned that two shooting victims were being treated. The two were in surgery for non-life threatening injuries and linked back to the Hillside Boulevard shooting.

The suspect or suspects in the case remain at large, but police said there was no threat to the public. A description of the alleged gunman or the motive behind the shooting have not been released.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call Colma Police at 650-997-8321.

