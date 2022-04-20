Louisiana House Republican chair: Eliminate state income tax, temporary sales tax

Editor's note: Following is a guest column submitted to Louisiana's USA Today Network newspapers by Louisiana House Republican Caucus Chairman Blake Miguez of Erath.

Just like the weather in the Bayou State, the status of Louisiana’s finances can change very quickly. Since being elected to the legislature in 2015, I have experienced numerous state budget shortfalls. To the contrary, things have recently changed and the state has recognized $2 billion of additional revenue in the current and coming year. The Legislature will also decide how to spend another $1.4 billion of pandemic relief and $700 million of surplus from last year’s budget. Financial terms like “mid-year budget cuts” have been forgotten along with the past and replaced with “additional revenue forecast” as revenues are expected to grow even further.

Much of this extra revenue headed to the state’s coffers can be attributed to the mountains of cash being sent down from D.C. in the form of COVID response, hurricane disaster relief and federal infrastructure spending. All of these dollars are flowing through our state’s economy and have created an artificial sense of financial security. Lately, it seems like the federal government is printing dollars faster than they can spend them. As a result, our country is seeing record levels of inflation that hits the household budgets of hardworking Louisiana families. In March, the United States reported an inflation rate of 8.5%, the highest level of inflation since my birth date 40 years ago. This coupled with a national labor shortage and supply chain delays can make for a very challenging economic future, especially here in Louisiana.

Seasoned veterans predict the influx of extra revenue won’t last forever and Louisiana will once again have to rely upon its organic economy to balance future budgets. Many around the Capitol are quickly reminded of the years of unsustainable spending growth following Hurricanes Katrina and Rita, followed by over a decade of budget problems. Another point of concern is Louisiana’s economy, which was ranked near the bottom in the nation prior to the pandemic with a stifling out-migration problem of our young and talented individuals to neighboring states. Many experts point toward an outdated tax code in conjunction with mismanaged government spending as the reason Louisiana remains economically uncompetitive.

Now is our opportunity to do better and to set Louisiana on a path toward prosperity by adopting sound fiscal policy that will spur the state’s economy. A good start would be for the legislature to give serious consideration to the passage of House Bill 438 by Rep. Bacala, a bill to reduce the “temporary” sales tax increase which has ranked Louisiana as one of the nation’s highest combined sales tax rates. This tax increase was first passed in 2016 to address budget shortfalls with a portion later renewed in 2018 which is now set to expire in 2025. In a surplus revenue environment, the Legislature owes it to the taxpayers of Louisiana to eliminate, lower and/or phase out this “temporary” sales tax increase.

Another bill that should be considered is House Bill 917 by Rep. Beaullieu that aims to reduce the personal income tax rate in Louisiana. In order for Louisiana to be competitive with other states, the Legislature must take aggressive steps toward eliminating personal income tax entirely. Our neighboring state of Texas hasn’t had a personal income tax for sometime, Louisiana shouldn’t let Mississippi beat us to the finish line on this important reform effort.

Lastly, the Legislature must never return to the irresponsible days of our past spending one time revenue on reoccurring expenditures. We shouldn’t let our past determine our future, but instead we should learn from it and not repeat those same mistakes.

Otherwise, the conversation in Baton Rouge will again return to how to fix a budget shortfall with spending cuts or increased taxes. Both are bad options and a result of poor fiscal planning. After all this is Louisiana, we all know that the weather can change back with a moment’s notice. This is why the Legislature must plan for a rainy day.