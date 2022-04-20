ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Savannah Tree Foundation celebrates their founders, 40 years of service with Green Gala

By Josephine Johnson
Savannah Morning News
Savannah Morning News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QPXz0_0fEhLtWt00

In the mid-to-late 1970s, Savannah, much like today, experienced a significant economic boom. Three community women were concerned about how the rapid growth was impacting trees and green spaces in the city: Lynda Beam, Suzie Williams and Page Hungerpiller joined forces and established the Savannah Tree Foundation.

This Saturday, Savannah Tree Foundation celebrates its trailblazing founders and 40 years of growing and preserving the Hostess City’s iconic tree canopy. Green Gala festivities take place outdoors and under the trees of Tiedman Park across from Savannah Arts Academy.

Known as the Forest City and recognized by The Arbor Day Foundation as a Tree City USA, Savannah has a reputation for its lush, live oak tree-scapes. And thanks to the efforts and perseverance of three community leaders, Savannah’s canopy remains protected and growing.

“It’s actually a fantastic story,” recalled Zoe Rinker, the foundation’s executive director. “These women were all neighbors in the Vernonburg area, and they called themselves the Monday Morning Mothers of the Earth. Beam, Williams, and Hungerpiller sent out letters telling people why Savannah needed a tree ordinance, and they even presented their case at a Chatham County Commissioners meeting where they were laughed out of the room because they were seen as limiting development in the community. But the women didn’t give up. They launched Savannah Tree Foundation in 1982, and here we are today, green and growing, ready to celebrate.”

'We hope others replicate this':Parkside neighborhood plants 93 trees to replenish canopy

The Foundation has a long list of achievements in Savannah and Chatham County. The non-profit single-handedly protected the Candler Oak adjacent to Forsyth Park at Ruskin Hall. The largest tree in Georgia and estimated to be as many as 450 years old, the Candler Oak holds the only single-tree conservation easement in all of America. The organization also ensured the live oaks on White Bluff Road remained in place when it came time to widen that thoroughfare. And in 40 years, the Savannah Tree Foundation has partnered with neighborhoods and civic organizations to plant just over 5,000 trees throughout Chatham County.

“We are incorporating green practices and sustainability into the dinner event,” emphasized Rinker. “Our goal is to create as little trash as possible and minimize the overall carbon footprint of the evening.”

To do that, the organization is using compostable bamboo plates and utensils as well as corn-based cocktail cups. Savannah’s newest recycler, Lammergeier, will handle all glass recycling. Chef Nick Mueller caters the event’s four-course meal, focusing on additional vegan and vegetarian menu options. The silent auction is hosted completely online, eliminating all paper for the auction fundraiser.

Sonny Jelinek, director of Jelinek Cork Group, provides commemorative cork coasters for the special evening and is excited to be among sponsors of the event. His company has been in the cork industry since 1855 and has retail stores around the world, including one on Bay Street in Savannah.

“Our family business specializes in the promotion, production, and distribution of cork products. We work with this material from the forest until the final product and we are committed to sustainability,” said Jelinek. “It’s an honor that my company will be contributing to the evening. The cork tree is a type of oak, and its bark can be harvested without harming it. The cork tree is an ecologically friendly, renewable resource that fits with the mission of Savannah Tree Foundation.”

Steve Chick, president of Guerry Lumber, is also proud of the partnership his company has fostered over the years with the non-profit. Guerry Lumber is a local business in which Lynda Beam was once part owner.

“We understand this asset we have in our city. Our trees make Savannah a vibrant, beautiful place, and this is something that Lynda absolutely knew,” said Chick.

“Savannah Tree Foundation is a wonderful organization that focuses on tree health, tree planting, and community awareness to improve public green way. It’s remarkable that an idea from three women has grown into such a great community organization. Happy to help and am looking forward to another 40 years of good work.

Spring has sprung:Here is how to take care of your garden this season

It’s been two year’s since the last Green Gala, and Savannah Tree Foundation is eager and ready to mix and mingle again. The annual fundraiser dinner accounts for more than half of the organization’s yearly fundraising budget.

“We see this as an opportunity to re-introduce ourselves to the Savannah community,” emphasized Rinker. “And tell the story of how we came to be. That if you believe in something and see its value at the greater community level for generations to come — and refuse to give up — that true intention and perseverance will yield great things. We’ve come so far in 40 years, and I’m excited to see how many more trees and green spaces the next 40 will bring to Savannah.”

IF YOU GO

What: Savannah Tree Foundation presents Green Gala

Where: Tiedman Park, Washington Ave, Savannah (across from Savannah Arts Academy)

When: Saturday, April 23, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Info: savannahtree.org

Comments / 0

Related
WSAV News 3

What will happen to the Savannah Civic Center?

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The city is exploring options for the fate of the Savannah Civic Center all while addressing their need for office space. During Thursday’s Savannah City Council meeting, members opted to move forward with a plan to renovate the Thomas Gamble Building, demolish the Civic Center’s Martin Luther King Jr. Arena and […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Savannah Country Day School Teacher celebrates 50 years

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. Savannah Country Day School is spending Thursday celebrating a teacher who has been at the school for 50 years. Bill Eswine has taught science to generations of children in the lower school and he is also the director of the Coastal Ecology Summer Camp.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Savannah, GA
Society
State
Georgia State
City
Savannah, GA
Local
Georgia Society
County
Chatham County, GA
Chatham County, GA
Society
WSAV-TV

Savannah shop pays it forward one sneaker at a time

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The saying goes something like, “The shoes make the man.”. It’s a mantra, of sorts, if you will. But, at a small clothing shop on Bay Street — it’s a lifestyle. “For me, it’s become my life passion, to be totally...
SAVANNAH, GA
Savannah Morning News

Letters: Readers debate SCAD's complicated relationship with Savannah's community

SCAD is a scam and shouldn't be called a non-profit. I attended St Vincent’s Academy and Armstrong Junior College in the 1960s. Neither was located in a slum. Ten years later, I lived in a carriage house on West Gaston Street. My landlady lived in the house in front, and I knew the neighbors. I was a public school teacher and could afford a carriage house.
SAVANNAH, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Savannah Arts Academy#Energy Poverty#Tree#Charity#The Arbor Day Foundation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail Stores
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
WSAV News 3

‘Tripawd’ dog needs a special home in or near Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Picked up on St. Patrick’s day 2020 with a badly mangled leg, Dale sat at Chatham County Animal Services for nine days before he was rescued. He settled in with his first foster family, that included a cat and two dogs, just fine, but after surgery to amputate his leg Dale’s […]
SAVANNAH, GA
The Georgia Sun

Which city has the healthiest housing market in Georgia?

The three healthiest housing markets in Georgia are in the Augusta region, according to a new study. The report, compiled by New York City-based financial technology company SmartAsset, analyzed criteria including how long residents stay in the same home, the percentage of homes with negative equity and decreasing in value, how long houses stay on the market, and how affordable homes are to people in that market.
MARTINEZ, GA
Grice Connect

Botanic Garden at GS Plant Sale Fundraiser This Weekend

The Botanic Garden Spring Plant Sale is this weekend at the Botanic Garden at Georgia Southern University, 105 Bland Avenue. The sale will take place Saturday, April 2, 2022 from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM and Sunday, April 3, 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM. Entry is Free!. Bring garden questions...
LIFESTYLE
WSAV News 3

Where to get locally grown fresh foods in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Years ago, if you would have asked Rita Davis what she wanted to be when she grew up she would have answered, a ballerina. Although she never practiced the art of classical ballet professionally, one of her most noteworthy features is her work at the Savannah State Farmers Market. Davis has […]
SAVANNAH, GA
Savannah Morning News

Savannah Morning News

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
242K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Savannah, GA from Savannah Morning News.

 http://savannahnow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy