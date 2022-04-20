ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man sets Guinness World Record for watching Spider-Man 292 times

By Rob Garguilo
NewsRadio WFLA
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

MIAMI, FL - A Florida man set the Guinness World Record for most cinema productions attended of the same film after watching the latest "Spider-Man" movie 292 times.

Ramiro Alanis watched "Spider-Man: No Way Home" approximately five times a day between the film's December 16th, 2021 release, and March 15th, 2022.

Alanis previously set the record for “most cinema productions attended of the same film” in 2019 after watching “Avengers: Endgame” 191 times.

In 2021, Arnaud Klein set the new Guiness World Record by watching “Kaamelott: First Installment” 204 times.

To set the new record, Alanis spent a total of 720 hours watching the latest installment in the “Spider-Man” franchise without interruptions.

While the movie was playing, Alanis couldn’t use his phone, take naps or use the restroom.

For the "Spider-Man" record to count, Alanis had to submit a ticket stub for each viewing, and statements were taken from theater attendants after every viewing.

In total, Alanis said he spent around $3,400 on movie tickets.

