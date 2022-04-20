ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Watch live: Gov. Kathy Hochul holds a COVID-19 briefing from Syracuse

By WRVO
wrvo.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs COVID-19 cases continue to rise across much of central New York and the North Country, Gov....

www.wrvo.org

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Syracuse, NY
State
New York State
Syracuse, NY
Health
Syracuse, NY
Government
Syracuse, NY
Coronavirus
Gothamist.com

Gov. Kathy Hochul’s 10-point public safety plan, explained

Gov. Kathy Hochul’s last-minute plan to change some of New York’s landmark criminal-justice reforms has roiled state budget negotiations, which continue behind closed doors ahead of the fast-approaching deadline to approve the state spending plan. The Democratic governor’s 10-point plan, obtained by Gothamist and other media outlets after...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

New Yorkers Relocate to This State the Most

There are quite a few reasons why a New Yorker might consider leaving the Empire State, but have you ever wondered where those turncoats are moving to?. Newly released data from the US Census Bureau paints an interesting picture of how people have migrated across the country over the last few years. New York State, which lost a seat in Congress due to the slowed population growth, has seen soem siginficant changes in resident counts lately.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

NY Gov. Hochul hits election hurdle in running mate’s arrest

One man’s scandal catapulted New York Gov. Kathy Hochul into office. Will alleged misconduct by another man hurt her chances of holding on to the job?Hochul’s previously smooth path to a Democratic primary win hit a major bump this week when her lieutenant governor, Brian Benjamin, resigned following his arrest in a federal corruption investigation.One of Hochul’s first big decisions as governor was to appoint Benjamin, then a state senator, after she took over from Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who resigned last summer rather than face impeachment over sexual harassment allegations, which he has denied.Her leading opponents in both the...
ELECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
Syracuse.com

Onondaga County blue bins becoming relics; plus, SU to require masks again (Good Morning CNY for April 19)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 43; Low: 35. Breezy, chilly, rain and snow. See the 5-day forecast. NEW SERIES “TASTES LIKE HOME”: Central New York is filled with transplants — people attracted to the area for work, family, school, the low cost of living or the weather (OK, probably not the weather). We’ve got lots of great food in CNY, too, but sometimes you just want food that tastes like home. We’re going to do our best to find those foods for you, right here in CNY. We start with a search for a Nashville chicken sandwich that’s hot enough for Tennessee. (Charlie Miller photo)
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

A New York State Hunting Season May Be Eliminated

There is a Bill that has been presented in New York State that, if made in to law, would eliminate a controversial hunting season. Last year, there was an additional week of hunting added in New York State. Deer hunters were allowed back in to the woods for an extra week in December. There were many critics who spoke up initially about the season saying that it would infringe on the opening of snowmobile trails around the area. In addition, there were some who felt the added week of hunting also impeded on their hikes and walks in the woods and could disrupt what would otherwise be a peaceful holiday.
POLITICS
Page Six

Eric Adams dines with ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo again

Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo dined with Mayor Eric Adams again Tuesday night at Daniel Boulud’s French eatery Le Pavillon, Page Six has learned. Sources say Cuomo arrived at 7:15 p.m. to the upscale eatery and headed to the back of the restaurant when he spotted Adams’ chief of staff Frank Carone dining with power PR veteran Ken Sunshine. Sunshine was chief of staff for Mayor David Dinkins from 1990 to 1993.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Central New York#Live Video
101.5 WPDH

Cannabis Dispensaries to Open in New York State Soon?

As the state of New Jersey celebrates a historic day, one must wonder when the state of New York can say the same? However, one state executive says that day will soon arrive. April 21, 2022, marks the first day in New Jersey history that marijuana can be sold to adults 21 and over, even without a medical weed card. Lines formed around the block, as a number of the Garden State's new dispensaries opened their doors to the public for the first time.
POLITICS
POLITICO

Andrew Cuomo, a man searching for a plan

NOW WHAT? First, he was rumored to be considering a run for his old attorney general seat, a way to enact revenge on his chief foe, Attorney General Tish James. Then the speculation shifted: He might run in a Democratic primary for governor, entering a three-candidate field to blow up the race and hope to come out victorious, returning to Albany to redeem his family name after scandal felled his time in office.
POLITICS
Romesentinel.com

Area officials help highlight Revere’s long history

ROME — Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon, D-119, Marcy, was joined by Mayor Jacqueline M. Izzo to announce the inclusion of Revere Copper Products in the New York State Historic Business Preservation Registry. The online registry was established to honor and promote New York businesses that have been in operation for...
ROME, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Syracuse.com

Arrest made in Armory Square shooting; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for April 20)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 48; Low: 37. Partly cloudy, breezy. See the 5-day forecast. THIS IS SPRING? Well, that was a whopper of a storm — especially considering it’s late April. The storm knocked out power to thousands of people, and schools canceled or delayed classes. The most snow — 18 inches — fell in the southern Cortland County town of Virgil. In second place, with 16.3 inches, was another Central New York spot: the village of Erieville, in Madison County. Here’s a searchable list showing snowfall in communities across Upstate New York. (Glenn Coin photo)
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse Jazz Fest returns, and it’s back downtown: See dates, performers and more

Syracuse Jazz Fest is returning this year after a 5-year absence, and is coming back to downtown’s Clinton Square for the first time since 2000. Notable performers for 2022 include pop/soul duo Marylin McCoo and Billy Davis, Jr., funk group the Average White Band, jazz saxophonist David Sanborn and his Electric Band, and zydeco artist Nathan William and the Zydeco Cha Cha’s. (See full schedule below).
SYRACUSE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy