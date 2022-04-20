ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Florida Man Pleads Guilty to Threat Against Ilhan Omar

By Gordon Byrd
 2 days ago

WASHINGTON -- A Sarasota man pleads guilty to threatening a member of the U.S. House.

67-year-old David Hannon entered his plea to one count of threatening a federal official before U.S. Magistrate Christopher Tuite in Washington, D.C. Tuesday.

Prosecutors say Hannon sent an e-mail to Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) threatening to kill her on July 16, 2019. The subject was “[You’re] dead, you radical Muslim.” Hannon threatened to shoot Omar in the head. He referred to Omar and other members of "the Squad" as "radical rats" and asked if Omar was prepared "to die for Islam".

“Threatening to kill our elected officials, especially because of their race, ethnicity or religious beliefs, is offensive to our nation’s fundamental values,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division.

The Justice Department release did not announce a sentencing date.

Photo: Getty Images

