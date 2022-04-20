The Big & Tall Comedy Tour performs fundraiser for West Rutland American Legion

Melissa Gilbert, star of the classic TV series “Little House on the Prairie” announced on Wednesday (April 20th) that her upcoming book “Back to the Prairie” is available for pre-ordering. “Hey hey hey! If you want a signed copy of my new book, you can pre-order...
Two young waitresses helped a man who they had never met before. Junction Bowl in Gorham is this really neat restaurant with bowling an arcade, a bar, and good food. They call it Junction Bowl because it's 'where guests become family'. That was proven as a fact on Easter Sunday.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Duran Duran took the world by storm in the 1980s, but 2022 is shaping up to be a year to remember for the Birmingham band. Above all, they are coming to Madison Square Garden on Aug. 25 as part of their 14-date North American tour.
On March 11th & 12th, 2022, The American Legion, Tuscarawas Post No. 139, New Philadelphia, set a new record during its fundraiser held March 11-12 at Buehler's in New Philadelphia. The Legion uses the annual event for the Gifts for Yanks Program. The total donations from the wonderful customers for...
Sure, Sunday River is known for its 130+ trails, killer conditions, and the infamous Foggy Goggle, but they also know how to party. Throughout the year, the ski resort hosts events filled with live music with local bands, beer and food vendors, fireworks, games, and trick shows by world-class athletes.
Port Polson Players, in association with Mission Valley Friends of the Arts, presents the comedy classic “The Curious Savage” on two weekends.
The show plays April 22-24 and April 29-May 1 at Polson’s beautiful theater on the lake,
Curtain time Friday and Saturday evenings is 7:30 p.m, with Sunday matinees at 2 p.m.
Originally written in the 1950s, this clever and timely play features Ethel P. Savage, an elderly woman whose husband recently died and left her $10 million.
Playing against the kindness and loyalty of psychiatric patients, the avarice and vanity of “respectable" public figures examine human nature, parodying Ethel’s greedy offspring to comic perfection, right up to the surprise twist ending.
“The Curious Savage has a simple message that will warm hearts with humor, yet remind us all of what is truly important,” director Karen Lewing said. “It’s a true honor to be working with a cast of eleven veteran Port Polson Players to celebrate the opening of our 47th year.”
For reservations and information, call the Port Polson Players box office at 406-883-9212 or go to portpolsonplayers.com.
The 39th season of the Glacier Symphony and Chorale continues its celebration of the 25th anniversary of the leadership of Maestro John Zoltek as music director and conductor and will feature both the orchestra and chorale, as well as distinguished guest soloists in two weekend performances of monumental works in the classical music repertoire. The programs are composed of several of the greatest works by Gustav Mahler and Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart.
The annual Spring Festival of the Glacier Symphony, Orchestra and Chorale will take place at the Performance Hall of Flathead High School Saturday, April 30, and Sunday, May 1;...
The Northwest Montana History Museum will screen the 1956 romantic comedy “High Society” at the next Movie Night at the Museum beginning at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 26.
Divorced couple C.K. Dexter-Haven (Bing Crosby) and Tracy Samantha Lord (Grace Kelly) are leading members of the "high society" circle of Newport, Rhode Island. Tracy is recently engaged to the snobbish George Kittredge (John Lund), but when a tabloid journalist is assigned to cover their nuptials, the wedding plans are thrown into chaos. Soon reporter Mike Conner (Frank Sinatra) is also competing for Tracy's attention, as is C.K. Dexter-Haven, who still carries a...
