Corning, NY

Reed holds Farewell Town Hall meeting in Kiantone

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbout two dozen people turned out for the first of a series of "Farewell Town Hall" meetings with Congressman Tom Reed as he concludes 12 years of representing the 23rd District. Reed touched on a...

FingerLakes1.com

Tom Reed to host farewell town hall events across Finger Lakes region

Congressman Tom Reed is closing out his 12-year stint representing New York’s 23rd Congressional District with town hall events in Chautauqua, Ontario and Steuben counties. Reed (R-Corning) announced in 2021 that he would not seek another term in the House of Representatives. His “farewell” tour includes town hall meetings in Geneva, Jamestown and his hometown of Corning, according to Finger Lakes Times.
GENEVA, NY
