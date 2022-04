Rockstar Games fans are pretty upset over the newly-announced GTA+ subscription service for GTA Online. The service is exclusively available to those who own the new PS5 and Xbox Series X remaster of GTA Online and gives them access to a bunch of monthly benefits. For $5.99 a month, GTA+ members will get $500k of in-game money and access to new properties, vehicles, and other in-game items. All of these items are available to everyone, GTA+ members just get them at no extra cost. It's more of a booster pack, offering a shortcut for newer players or those who don't want to grind for more expensive items.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 26 DAYS AGO