The Texas Rangers have the second-worst record in the MLB as they hit the road to kick off a three-game series against the Oakland Athletics. Forget a .500 record, the Rangers are trying to stay north of .200 right now with a 3-9 record overall. Only the 2-11 Reds are worse. The Rangers were able to snap a five-game losing streak on Thursday by beating the Mariners 8-6. The fact that the Rangers have a team ERA over six doesn’t help matters. Basically, they have proven to be one of the worst teams top to bottom that we are going to see this season.

ARLINGTON, TX ・ 2 HOURS AGO