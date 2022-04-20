ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

West Virginia COVID map continues to show green

By From Staff Reports
WVNews
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia's COVID map remains green, indicative of a low rate of infection or percent positivity statewide. Counties receive a color to show the spread of infection. Green is the least infection, yellow is next lowest, then it's gold, orange and red, which is indicative of...

www.wvnews.com

WVNews

April 22, 2022

WBOY 12 News

WV’s COVID map turns fully green

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – During Friday’s virtual COVID briefing, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice cited a number of positive statistics related to the pandemic, including a low number of active cases, dropping hospital numbers and fully “green” county alert map. With those positives, came a warning: “We’re not through with this,” Justice said, encouraging residents to […]
WVNews

Not just surviving but thriving: West Virginia University emerging from pandemic positioned for continued growth and support of Mountain State initiatives

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — It takes just a few brief moments to feel Dr. E. Gordon Gee’s excitement when he talks about West Virginia University. His love of WVU, its students and the people of West Virginia poured forth early and often during the course of a recent 30-plus minute interview.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Amanda Gillenwater

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia State Police are searching for a woman who…
CHARLESTON, WV
