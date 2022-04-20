ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Metro Atlanta woman gets out of credit card debt with counseling service

fox5atlanta.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTamara Wakhisi had thousands of dollars in debt piling...

www.fox5atlanta.com

Comments / 1

Related
Motley Fool

3 Mistakes to Avoid While Paying Off Credit Card Debt

Don't fall victim to these pitfalls. Paying off credit cards could help your credit score improve and limit the amount of interest you rack up. It's important to approach your debt payoff strategically so the process goes more smoothly. Credit card debt is bad news. For one thing, owing too...
CREDITS & LOANS
CNBC

How using a cash-back credit card can fight against inflation

The subject of inflation has been making headlines for months, and for good reason — according to a recent report by the U.S. Department of Labor's Bureau of Labor Statistics, the consumer price index has risen 8.5%, which measures the cost of everyday goods like rent, gasoline, food, medical care, energy and other essential items.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metro Atlanta#Credit Card Debt#Get Out
NBC News

Credit card debt spikes as inflation rises

In February, consumer debt rose more than 40 billion dollars, a jump of more than 11 percent, the highest it’s been in two decades. As prices rise, more Americans are turning to their credit cards to get by, but experts caution it’s important to make sure your debt doesn’t get out of hand.April 17, 2022.
CREDITS & LOANS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
ZDNet

The 5 best credit cards you can (and should) keep forever

If you're trying to build a strong credit history that will last a lifetime, a credit card can be a valuable tool. Used regularly and wisely, credit cards can help you establish your credit profile, raise your credit score, and earn rewards in the process. It's important, however, to note...
CREDITS & LOANS
ZDNet

What happens when you cancel a credit card?

There are myriad reasons you might consider closing an old credit card. Perhaps you've spent too much on credit in the past and want to prevent yourself from going down that rabbit hole again. Or maybe you're ready to upgrade to a new rewards credit card and plan to cut up your old one. Maybe you want to avoid the annual fees on cards you no longer use.
CREDITS & LOANS
The US Sun

Stimulus check update – Americans told ‘double check’ their bank accounts as 645,000 are still to receive $1,400 cash

TAXPAYERS are being urged to double-check their bank accounts as more than 600,000 Americans are still to receive $1,400 stimulus payments. Around 175million third-round checks have already been issued but an estimated 644,705 people could be eligible for the payments, according to Tax Inspector General for Tax Administration report. It...
INCOME TAX

Comments / 0

Community Policy