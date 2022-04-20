ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashe County, NC

Blue Ridge Parkway Getting Updates

By Aikman Chambers
Go Blue Ridge
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Blue Ridge Parkway will receive approximately $127 million in Great American Outdoors Act funding for two major infrastructure projects in the country’s most-visited national park. The projects include...

www.goblueridge.net

BlueRidgeLife

Increased Fire Danger : Portions Of The Blue Ridge In Central Virginia (March 27, 2022)

Elevated Fire Weather Conditions This Afternoon Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Blacksburg VA 553 AM EDT Sun Mar 27 2022 Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Patrick-Franklin-Bedford-Amherst-Henry- Pittsylvania-Campbell-Appomattox-Buckingham-Halifax-Charlotte- Including the cities of Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale, Volney, Galax, Floyd, Stuart, Rocky Mount, Bedford, Amherst, Martinsville, Danville, Lynchburg, Appomattox, South Boston, and Keysville 553 AM EDT Sun Mar 27 2022 ...Elevated Fire Weather Conditions This Afternoon... A combination of dry and breezy conditions will create an enhanced risk for the active spread of wildfires this afternoon. West-northwest winds 10 to 20 mph, with gusts of 25 to 30 mph will occur today. Humidity levels will fall to 20 to 25 percent in the afternoon. This will result in elevated fire weather conditions that would support rapid rates of spread for wildland fires. Residents are urged to exercise caution handling any potential ignition source...including machinery... cigarettes...and matches. Be sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry grasses and tree litter that ignite will have the potential to spread quickly.
VIRGINIA STATE
BlueRidgeLife

Winter>Spring>Winter>Spring>Winter>Spring : Winter Reboots In The Blue Ridge

The calendar says we officially changed to spring last weekend, but winter still has a trick or two left in the bag. Folks living up in the higher elevations were greeted by some light snow and gusty winds Saturday morning around daylight. John Taylor up on Devils Knob (3500′) at Wintergreen Resort sent us these photos of what John’s calling a “very heavy dusting.”
NELSON COUNTY, VA
WCNC

No gas tax? Here's what electric vehicle owners pay in North Carolina instead

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, more than 21,000 electric vehicles were registered in the state last year. EV owners do not pay for gas, and therefore the state doesn't receive money from those drivers that would come from the gas tax. That's money the state is missing out on to repair and maintain roads.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WJHL

Hunter’s Lake neighbors cry foul over geese removal proposal

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — When Hunter’s Lake homeowner Susan Carson saw the agenda item for the homeowner’s association March 22, the bird lover knew she didn’t want to miss the meeting. Along with mundane items like dog waste bin installation and “Darlene Francis’ Customary Spring Cleaning,” the new business agenda included “Consideration of Additional […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WLOS.com

Stop by Blue Ghost Brewing Co. and help Blue Ridge Honor Flight take veterans to DC

FLETCHER, N.C. (WLOS) — A mountain brewery is holding a benefit Friday night to help raise money for Western North Carolina veterans. Blue Ghost Brewing Co. in Fletcher is teaming up with Blue Ridge Honor Flight, the nonprofit that flies veterans to Washington, D.C. to visit the memorials that are dedicated to honor their service and sacrifices.
FLETCHER, NC
13News Now

People trapped, rescued after winds blow over campers in Currituck County

COINJOCK, N.C. — Emergency workers rescued several people at a campground in Currituck County Monday after strong winds blew over two campers there. Assistant Fire Chief Tim Walter with the Crawford Township Volunteer Fire Department said the two campers overturned at Outer Banks West/Currituck Sound KOA Holiday on Waterlily Road in Coinjock when a storm moved through the area.
WJHL

Prescribed fire set to burn 600 acres in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The U.S. Forest Service and Department of Agriculture (USDA) are planning to burn roughly 600 acres in Greene County starting Thursday. A release from the USDA states that depending on weather and fuel conditions, firefighters from the Cherokee National Forest will begin the burn during a “window of opportunity.” That […]
GREENE COUNTY, TN
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Co-existing with black bears in North Carolina

RALEIGH, NC (News Release) – The N.C Wildlife Resources Commission is already seeing a spike in black bear reports this spring. This comes as no surprise since the state’s bear population has grown over the past 50 years and the residential footprint has grown. People are moving closer...
ANIMALS
WCNC

More North Carolina cities consider social districts

HICKORY, N.C. — Drinking alcohol outside of restaurants and bars, social districts are popping up all over North Carolina. “We want Hickory to be attractive and have something for everyone," Hickory Mayor Hank Guess said. For some, that means sipping and strolling. “It’s win-win for everybody," General Manager at...
HICKORY, NC
Smoky Mountain News

Rules aim to prevent deer disease spread

The executive director of the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission has invoked emergency powers to prevent spread of Chronic Wasting Disease following its detection in a deer in Yadkin County. Using his emergency powers, Executive Director Cameron Ingram has established surveillance areas in the affected region. Inside those areas, mandatory CWD...
YADKIN COUNTY, NC

