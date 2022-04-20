Blue Ridge Parkway Getting Updates

Elevated Fire Weather Conditions This Afternoon Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Blacksburg VA 553 AM EDT Sun Mar 27 2022 Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Patrick-Franklin-Bedford-Amherst-Henry- Pittsylvania-Campbell-Appomattox-Buckingham-Halifax-Charlotte- Including the cities of Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale, Volney, Galax, Floyd, Stuart, Rocky Mount, Bedford, Amherst, Martinsville, Danville, Lynchburg, Appomattox, South Boston, and Keysville 553 AM EDT Sun Mar 27 2022 ...Elevated Fire Weather Conditions This Afternoon... A combination of dry and breezy conditions will create an enhanced risk for the active spread of wildfires this afternoon. West-northwest winds 10 to 20 mph, with gusts of 25 to 30 mph will occur today. Humidity levels will fall to 20 to 25 percent in the afternoon. This will result in elevated fire weather conditions that would support rapid rates of spread for wildland fires. Residents are urged to exercise caution handling any potential ignition source...including machinery... cigarettes...and matches. Be sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry grasses and tree litter that ignite will have the potential to spread quickly.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 26 DAYS AGO