Draymond Green On Stephen Curry And Jordan Poole Playing Together: “Imagine What A Defense Has To Do To Prepare For Stephen Curry, And Now Has To Do That Twice With Jordan Poole.”

By Aaditya Krishnamurthy
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Golden State Warriors have looked dominant in their first two games against the Denver Nuggets. The Warriors completely decimated the Nuggets in their playoff series so far and will look to close the series out over the next 2 games in Denver. The two best players for the Warriors have...

Draymond Green Goes Off, Threatens To Start Petition If Jordan Poole Gets Snubbed From Most Improved Player Award: "The NBA Really Needs To Relook At Their Process..."

Yesterday, the NBA released the finalists for each of the season's player awards. Missing from the Most Improved Player category was Jordan Poole, who made some pretty significant leaps from a season ago. Just hours before the finalists were announced, Draymond Green went on a long and semi-heated rant about...
Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022

Charles Barkley is a retired professional basketball player who is currently a sports analyst for TNT. He’s a former MVP and an 11-time All-Star in the NBA. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022. Charles Barkley’s net worth in...
Stephen Curry Says He Will Never Allow Jordan Poole To Take The Technical Free Throw: “Never. I Could Miss Ten In A Row And I’m Still Stepping To The Line.”

The Golden State Warriors had a great performance last night, as they dismantled the Denver Nuggets in Game 2 to take a 2-0 lead in the series. The Warriors were able to win thanks to the performances of Stephen Curry and Jordan Poole, who both put up big numbers in the Warriors' win. One notable thing from the game was Curry missing multiple technical free throws, a rarity considering Curry's shooting numbers.
Stephen Curry
Klay Thompson
Jordan Poole
Draymond Green
Meet NBA Star Steph Curry's Favorite Teammate—His Wife, Ayesha Curry!

If you know anything about basketball, you know the name Stephen Curry—or at the very least, the name he’s more commonly called by, Steph Curry. The three-time NBA champ who’s become the face of the Golden State Warriors franchise is the only NBA star ever to be unanimously named MVP in the 2015-2016 season (when he received all possible 131 votes). And in December 2021, he earned his biggest accomplishment to date: the all-time NBA record for career 3-point shots. Not bad for a guy who’s a simple ”young man of God,” according to his wife, Ayesha Curry.
Charles Barkley Rips Kyrie Irving: NBA World Reacts

NBA legend and “Inside” commentator Charles Barkley has grown tired of Kyrie Irving “whining” about Celtics fans. After the game, the Nets guard explained his approach to Celtics fans’ behavior. Which included: flipping them off at least twice while on the court and having some words with a fan before heading into the locker room.
Stephen A. Smith Admits He’s Worried About NBA Star

Stephen A. Smith is getting very worried about one of the NBA’s biggest superstars. Smith admitted during ESPN’s First Take on Tuesday he’s concerned about Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden. The Sixers are off to a 2-0 series lead over the Raptors. Harden, though, scored only 14...
Larry Hughes On Michael Jordan's Wild Night Club Party: "I've Never Seen That In Real Life. I've Only Seen That Happen In The Movies."

Michael Jordan is one of the most popular celebrities this world has ever seen. In the 90s and after, no one fascinated people more than MJ, he was the center of attention everywhere he went. And once he had won his 6th championship and retired from the NBA for the 2nd time in his career, there was no reason for Jordan not to enjoy some of his wealth and status, something he did by partying and having a good time as he continues to do even today.
Myles Garrett Sends Message About Cleveland Sports

Cleveland Browns fans had some winter excitement with a run by the city’s NBA team, the Cleveland Cavaliers. Myles Garrett is a huge fan of the Cavs. He has been seen at games this season and played in the NBA Celebrity All-Star Game hosted by Cleveland this year. The...
Charles Barkley’s Message For Kyrie Irving Is Going Viral

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving didn’t have a fun time at TD Garden yesterday as he was heckled and booed all the way to the end of their 115-114 loss to the Boston Celtics. As you would expect, Kyrie went off on the Celtics fanbase afterwards. He flipped them off and went on a profanity-laced tirade in his postgame press conference.
Basketball world reacts to Scotty Pippen Jr. decision

Scottie Pippen is a Chicago Bulls legend with six NBA titles to his name. His son, Scotty Pippen Jr., will have some big shoes to fill but he’s ready to start trying. The Vanderbilt guard announced Monday that he will sign with an agent and declare for the 2022 NBA Draft.
