Draymond Green On Stephen Curry And Jordan Poole Playing Together: “Imagine What A Defense Has To Do To Prepare For Stephen Curry, And Now Has To Do That Twice With Jordan Poole.”

Michael Jordan is one of the most popular celebrities this world has ever seen. In the 90s and after, no one fascinated people more than MJ, he was the center of attention everywhere he went. And once he had won his 6th championship and retired from the NBA for the 2nd time in his career, there was no reason for Jordan not to enjoy some of his wealth and status, something he did by partying and having a good time as he continues to do even today.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO