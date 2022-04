MIAMI (CBSMiami) – In honor of Earth Day, CBS4 took a stroll through local parks. Officials at Secret Woods Park in Broward County said they have seen the effects of our changing climate up close, and we all need to do our part to keep our green spaces pristine. When you take a walk through Secret Woods Park in Dania Beach, you would not guess you are still in the middle of an urban area. “If you look at it on a map, it is surrounded by development, so everything we do around it affects it,” said Linda Briggs Thompson, the Environmental Program...

BROWARD COUNTY, FL ・ 12 MINUTES AGO