Presidential Election

Scott Morrison's new candidate who has campaigned against trans women playing sport calls surrogacy a 'human rights violation'

By Jesse Hyland
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Liberal candidate Katherine Deves condemned surrogacy as a 'human rights violation' while blasting a gay politician following the birth of his twins.

Deves, who is a candidate for the key seat of Warringah in the upcoming election, made the comment last year in repsonse to a picture of US politician Pete Buttigieg and his partner Chasten holding their newborns.

Buttigieg is the first openly gay Democratic presidential candidate in the US and is also the first openly gay person to be confirmed to a Cabinet post when he nominated to President Joe Biden's cabinet as the secretary of transportation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kxc0t_0fEhEI3t00
Katherine Deves (pictured) has made headlines again after she condemned surrogacy as a 'human rights violation'. Deves, who is the Liberal candidate for Warringah, was recently in the spotlight over controversial remarks she has made about transgender people

He shared a photo on September 5, 2021 celebrating the birth of his twin children Penelope Rose and Joseph August.

'Chasten and I are beyond thankful for all the kind wishes since first sharing the news that we're becoming parents. We are delighted to welcome Penelope Rose and Joseph August Buttigieg to our family,' the politician wrote.

In an earlier post he said: 'We're overjoyed to share that we've become parents! The process isn't done yet and we're thankful for the love, support, and respect for our privacy that has been offered to us.'

Ms Deves responded to the Tweet saying: 'Surrogacy is human rights violation'.

'Women's bodies are not vehicles for a vanity project.'

It is not the first time the Warringah Liberal candidate has slammed surrogacy.

Last December, she labelled the process as 'reproductive prostitution'.

'It is egregious exploitation of women, both the woman from egg is 'harvested' and the pregnant woman who gives birth to the baby,' she wrote.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1utHPN_0fEhEI3t00
The mother-of-three wrote that surrogacy was a 'human rights violation' before saying, 'Women's bodies are not vehicles for a vanity project'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lG1zA_0fEhEI3t00
Ms Deves made the critique about surrogacy on Twitter in response to U.S. politician Pete Buttigieg's post where he was welcoming the birth of his twin children Penelope Rose and Joseph August Buttigieg with his partner Chasten via surrogacy in September 2021

It comes as a number of other controversial posts written by Deves continue to be unearthed, dividing the Liberal party over whether she should be dropped from her candidacy.

Deves, who is a strong advocate against trans women competing in women's sport, shut down her social media and apologised last week after historic tweets emerged of her describing transgender children as 'surgically mutilated and sterilised'.

She also compared lobbying to stop transgender athletes from competing in women's sport to standing up against the Holocaust and transgender rights to the Nazis and the Stolen Generation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Znxhs_0fEhEI3t00
It is not the first time the Warringah Liberal candidate has slammed surrogacy. Last December, Deves labelled it 'reproductive prostitution'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uUprL_0fEhEI3t00
Candidate for Warringah Katherine Deves has divided the Liberal party over her controversial comments

In April 2021, Ms Deves tweeted about a trial where a Canadian father was taken to court for not supporting his teenager transitioning.

'This will go down in history as akin to the grudge trials of the Third Reich,' she wrote.

'I do not like to invoke Nazism but the parallels are remarkable and deeply sinister.

'We can only hope that when society comes to its senses, it's redeemed by trials similar to the Nazi wife and the border guards.'

Five months later, Ms Deves slammed a decision by a Western Australia court to dismiss an appeal by parents whose transgender child was put into foster care.

'Australia has a very dark history of children being taken from their families by the state (because) bureaucrats thought they knew better,' she wrote.

'Don't we owe it to lessons of the past, such as our shameful Stolen Generation scandal, to stop the destruction of families for flawed beliefs?'

Deves has since apologised for some of her posts, saying that her comments were 'not acceptable'.

'My advocacy for the rights and safety of women and girls is well known, and I stand by my desire to ensure we protect the safety of women and girls and our entire community,' she said in a statement.

'However, the language I used was not acceptable, and for that I apologise.'

Daily Mail

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trans Women#Transgender Rights#Surrogacy#Racism#Democratic#Cabinet#Warringah Liberal
Daily Mail

