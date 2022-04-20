Town Board Meeting 4/27/2022 Cancelled

9 a.m.: Potter County Commissioners' Courtroom, 500 S. Fillmore, Room 106. Discussion and possible action relative to May 7 elections, including amended order appointing early voting election judges, hours and clerks, approval to conduct the election jointly with AISD, and Election Day poll locations; consider and take action regarding May 24 Joint Primary Runoff Election, including appointing officers for Central Counting Station; consider and act upon the purchase and installation of an emergency generator at central fire station; consider and act upon proposals under the American Rescue Plan Act; hear a report on various Potter County Projects and the Potter County Detention Center and take any action necessary; executive session.

