Jay Wright's retirement on Wednesday amounted to one of the most surprising offseason headlines in college basketball in a long time. At 60 years old and with 28 years of head coaching life behind him, Wright decided he had been through enough with the rigors of the job. Barring any change of heart down the road, which is not at all the plan, he's coached his last game. (I went into further detail about the decision here.)

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 23 HOURS AGO