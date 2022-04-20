Portland Winterhawks open playoff run this week

Check out this slideshow of the best images from the West Linn boys track team's win over Oregon City.
Big contests make for big results, lifelong memories and — hopefully — great photos. So here's a slideshow of the best images from the West Linn boys track team's 88-57 win over Oregon City on Wednesday, April 20.
